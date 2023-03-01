McIlroy toasts major PGA Tour changes amid LIV mockery

PGA's 2024 schedule features eight 'designated events' with elite fields, no cut and increased prize money
LOCKED IN: Ireland's Rory McIlroy gets in some practice on the driving range prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course. Pic: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 19:52
Simon Evans

The PGA Tour unveiled its new-look structure for the 2024 season featuring eight 'designated events' with elite fields, no cut and increased prize money hailed by Rory McIlroy as producing a "compelling product".

The move follows discussions between the tour and top players such as McIlroy and Tiger Woods in the wake of the emergence of the rival, Saudi-backed, LIV Golf tour.

"These smaller, designated event fields will not only deliver substantial, can't-miss tournaments to our fans at important intervals throughout the season, but they will also enhance the quality of full-field events," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a memo to tour members.

"Together, this approach provides a schedule that is cohesive, compelling, consequential and with clarity for fans, players and sponsors alike," he added. Fields will be restricted to 70-78 players drawn from the top ranked on previous year's tour points list along with those in the best form in that year's campaign. Although no decision has been taken on what tournaments will be in the new format, all will be without a cut after 36 holes, meaning the players will compete on all four days.

The changes will not impact the majors, the Players Championships or the FedExCup playoff events. The top 50 players from the previous season's points list will qualify for the events along with another ten players from the current season's list and the current season's tournament winners. 

Unsurprisingly McIlroy, who has championed the PGA Tour in the face of defections to LIV Golf, gave his full backing to the changes.

"I love it. Obviously I've been a part of it and been in a ton of discussions," he said ahead of Thursday's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, Orlando."I think it makes the tour more competitive... I'm all about rewarding good play...I want to give everyone a fair shake at this, which I think this structure has done. There's ways to play into it." 

McIlroy said the aim had been to ensure that players in-form still had a chance to take on the established elite.

"It's trying to get the top guys versus the hot guys, right? I think that creates a really compelling product. But a way that you don't have to wait an entire year for your good play to then get the opportunity. That opportunity presents itself straight away," he said. "You play well for two or three weeks, you're in a designated event. You know then if you keep playing well you stay in them.

"At the end of the day we're selling a product to people. The more clarity they have on that product and knowing what they're buying is really important. It's really important for the tour. I think this solves for that."

The PGA Tour's announcement prompted an immediate backlash from LIV players such as Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood. Many LIV Tour players believe their no-cut events have been unfairly disparaged by counterparts in the PGA Tour.

"Oh my my my…. When will the penny drop with so many of what's actually happened here," 

Poulter reacted to the news on Twitter. "It really doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out. And sounds very similar to another product that's been spoken so badly about by media and commentators. I'm all ears now. I'm waiting."

The official LIV Golf account went one further, tweeting "Imitation is the greatest form of flattery. Congratulations PGA Tour. Welcome to the future."

AFP

