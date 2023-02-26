Maguire finishes strongly in Thailand as Vu claims title

Cavan golfer in ninth place on LPGA rankings
Maguire finishes strongly in Thailand as Vu claims title

Leona Maguire: Shot a final round of seven-under 65.

Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 19:59
Cian Locke

Leona Maguire shot a sparkling seven-under-par 65 to finish in the top 10 at the LPGA Thailand tournament as American Lilia Vu rode a hot putter to claim her maiden LPGA crown.

Maguire hit 12 of 14 fairways and took just 26 putts on her way to a seven-birdie, bogey-free round, topped off by birdies on the 17th and 18th. The 28-year-old sits in ninth place on the Race to CME Globe rankings after her first two tournaments of the season. 

Vu recorded a one-shot victory over home favourite Natthakritta Vongtaveelap yesterday. Trailing the local rookie by six strokes at the start of the day, 25-year-old Vu unleashed eight impressive birdies, including five straight from the eighth hole to end her campaign with an immaculate round of 64 for a 22-under 266 total at Siam Country Club Old Course.

“Yesterday my dad told me that just one good round and I could win. That’s all I kept thinking about. Basically today I just blacked out and tried to birdie every single hole I could,” said Vu, whose maiden tour victory came after three third-place finishes in 2022.

The UCLA alumni came up short again at the Ladies European Tour in Saudi Arabia last week where she settled for another third place.

“I knew I was going to win, it was just when... and I finally did,” she added.

Playing her first LPGA tournament, Vongtaveelap’s lack of experience took a toll with the 20-year-old golfer enduring a mixed final round featuring seven birdies offset by a double bogey and four bogeys to sign off with a 1-under 71 and and 267 overall.

Her hope for forcing a play-off was dashed after her birdie attempt at the last landed a foot away from the pin.

Thailand will have to wait for a second local winner after former No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn prevailed in the 2021 edition.

Another Thai golfer, Atthaya Thitikul, was third after a final-round 68 got her to 268.

Maja Stark of Sweden and French Celine Boutier settled at joint fourth on 271, one ahead of top-ranked Lydia Ko, who finished joint-sixth on 272.

More in this section

Shane Lowry Shane Lowry mourns loss of uncle Jimmy, pledges to do him proud
Shane Lowry Watch: Huge birdie putt keeps Lowry's victory hopes alive at Honda Classic 
Leona Maguire Leona Maguire two shots off-lead after day one of LPGA Thailand 
Marcel Siem won in India (Steven Paston/PA)

Marcel Siem claims fifth DP World Tour title by single shot at Hero Indian Open

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd