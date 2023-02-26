Maguire finishes strongly in Thailand as Vu claims title

Leona Maguire shot a sparkling seven-under-par 65 to finish in the top 10 at the LPGA Thailand tournament as American Lilia Vu rode a hot putter to claim her maiden LPGA crown.

Maguire hit 12 of 14 fairways and took just 26 putts on her way to a seven-birdie, bogey-free round, topped off by birdies on the 17th and 18th. The 28-year-old sits in ninth place on the Race to CME Globe rankings after her first two tournaments of the season.

Vu recorded a one-shot victory over home favourite Natthakritta Vongtaveelap yesterday. Trailing the local rookie by six strokes at the start of the day, 25-year-old Vu unleashed eight impressive birdies, including five straight from the eighth hole to end her campaign with an immaculate round of 64 for a 22-under 266 total at Siam Country Club Old Course.

“Yesterday my dad told me that just one good round and I could win. That’s all I kept thinking about. Basically today I just blacked out and tried to birdie every single hole I could,” said Vu, whose maiden tour victory came after three third-place finishes in 2022.

The UCLA alumni came up short again at the Ladies European Tour in Saudi Arabia last week where she settled for another third place.

“I knew I was going to win, it was just when... and I finally did,” she added.

Playing her first LPGA tournament, Vongtaveelap’s lack of experience took a toll with the 20-year-old golfer enduring a mixed final round featuring seven birdies offset by a double bogey and four bogeys to sign off with a 1-under 71 and and 267 overall.

Her hope for forcing a play-off was dashed after her birdie attempt at the last landed a foot away from the pin.

Thailand will have to wait for a second local winner after former No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn prevailed in the 2021 edition.

Another Thai golfer, Atthaya Thitikul, was third after a final-round 68 got her to 268.

Maja Stark of Sweden and French Celine Boutier settled at joint fourth on 271, one ahead of top-ranked Lydia Ko, who finished joint-sixth on 272.