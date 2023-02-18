Thorbjorn Olesen takes two-shot lead into final round of Thailand Classic

Thorbjorn Olesen takes two-shot lead into final round of Thailand Classic

LEADER: Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark tees off at 17th hole during Day Three of the Thailand Classic at Amata Spring Country Club. Pic: Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

Thorbjorn Olesen is firmly in contention to claim his seventh DP World Tour title after carding eight birdies and no bogeys on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Thailand Classic.

The 33-year-old started the day three shots off the lead but made four birdies on each nine in his third round to sign for a 64 and reach 18 under par.

Fellow Dane Nicolai Hojgaard and Germany's Yannik Paul were Olesen's nearest challengers on 16 under, with Joost Luiten another shot further back in fourth.

Englishman Dale Whitnell was in a tie for fifth on 14 under alongside Jeunghun Wang and Kazuki Higa.

After picking up shots at the first, third and sixth, Olesen reeled off four birdies in a row from the ninth to hit the front.

A good par save followed at the short 13th, and he got his eighth birdie of the day at the long 15th to reach 18 under.

Olesen was pleased with his day's work, saying: "I think overall it was a pretty good round.

"I didn't get in a lot of trouble and at some of the par fours and par fives I hit it pretty close and could two-putt for birdie.

"I made it fairly easy today for myself, which is nice. It's not always like that."

