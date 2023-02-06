St Andrews old course repairs to be removed after backlash

Renovation work around the Swilken Bridge on the Old Course in St Andrews will be removed after the result caused a wave of criticism among the golfing community
St Andrews old course repairs to be removed after backlash

BACKLASH: The famous Swilken Bridge on the Royal and Ancient Golf course, St Andrews Scotland. Pic: PA Photo/iStock

Mon, 06 Feb, 2023 - 22:00
Katharine Hay

Renovation work around the Swilken Bridge on the Old Course in St Andrews will be removed after the result caused a wave of criticism among the golfing community.

The historic landmark, traversed by nearly all of the game's greats - from Old Tom Morris to Tiger Woods, is estimated to be about 700 years old.

St Andrews Links Trust, which manages the golf course, said the turfed area surrounding it regularly falls into disrepair due to tens of thousands of golfers seeking to have their photo taken at the famous bridge year on year.

Attempts to restore the area, including installing artificial turf, proved to be unsuccessful.

But the Trust's solution, a new round paved area connected to the bridge, was widely criticised on social media after pictures of the renovation works appeared online over the weekend.

One member of the golfing community, who has an account on Twitter called UK Golf Guy, likened the repair attempts to "a garden patio".

But in a U-turn decision on Monday, it was announced the paving stones will be removed and the area will instead be "reinstated with turf" in the coming days.

A statement from the Trust said: "We believe we are unable to create a look which is in keeping its iconic setting and have taken the decision to remove it."

Former Open champion Sir Nick Faldo took to Twitter to criticise the installed pavings.

He wrote: "If you've travelled halfway around the world for your bucket list round at St Andrews, would you rather leave with a bit of historic dirt on your shoes or a few cement mix scraps?"

US golfer Tron Carter said it resembled a "DIY backyard patio".

Golf fan Warren Allsworth reacted: "No. Just no. That's like drawing a moustache on the Mona Lisa."

Others mocked the renovation work saying it was "an abomination", with one commenter saying the paving stones "made it look like the bridge was melting".

In a statement on Sunday, the Trust said it was addressing "some concerns" that had been raised regarding the work.

It also insisted that no works were undertaken to the bridge itself.

The Trust added: "We have also taken on feedback from many partners and stakeholders as well as the golfing public and we would like to thank everyone who has been in touch for their contribution to the issue.

"The widespread attention and commentary is indicative of the regard in which St Andrews is held around the world and we are conscious of our role in preserving this heritage while recognising its hallowed grounds have continued to evolve to meet demands for more than 600 years."

More in this section

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round Rose leads by two in final round of Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Phil Mickelson file photo Arbitration panel set to decide if LIV Golfers can play DP World Tour Events
Cazoo Classic - Day One - London Golf Club Daniel Gavins survives final-hole drama to win Ras Al Khaimah Championship
Justin Rose

Rose wins Pebble Beach Pro-Am to claim first title since 2019

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.226 s