Rose wins Pebble Beach Pro-Am to claim first title since 2019

Waterford's Seamus Power was tied for 15th on nine under
Justin Rose poses for a photograph with the trophy after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Mon, 06 Feb, 2023 - 20:07
Cian Locke

Justin Rose secured his first victory in four years with a three-shot triumph at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in a delayed finish in California.

Englishman Rose had held a two-stroke lead at 15 under par when play was suspended on Sunday due to darkness, having played nine holes of his final round and made an eagle and two birdies.

Monday's resumption then saw the 42-year-old add further birdies on the 11th, 13th and 14th en route to a 66 as he moved to 18 under and celebrated success for the first time since winning the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.

Rose's closest challengers were Americans Brendon Todd and Brandon Wu on 15 under.

Rose told CBS: "Time flies by doesn't it - it's amazing how long it has been. This is just a moment to say thanks to the people that believe in me more than probably I do.

"My team have been incredible, obviously my family at home - Kate, Leo, Lottie, this one's for you, I wish you were with me here. What a place to win a tournament, unbelievable.

"And to my squad, there's been lots of people who have rallied around me, and I've just had an unbelievable week. My partner James Gorman as well. Incredible week from start to finish with so much happening in my favour."

Waterford's Seamus Power was tied for 15th on nine under, while the pro-am portion of the event that concluded at the weekend had seen ex-Wales footballer Gareth Bale and playing partner Joseph Bramlett finish in joint-16th on a combined 16 under from three rounds.

<p>DELY: Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Picture: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images</p>

