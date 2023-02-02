Gareth Bale admits to nerves on debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am

The 33-year-old, who announced his retirement from football last month, is a two-handicapper and his love of golf while playing for the LaLiga giants was well documented.
Gareth Bale admits to nerves on debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am
Gareth Bale made his debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am (Eric Risberg/AP)
Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 23:25
Carl Markham, PA

Former Wales and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale admits he had first-tee nerves on his debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am.

The 33-year-old, who announced his retirement from football last month, is a two-handicapper and his love of golf while playing for the LaLiga giants was well documented.

But even he felt the pressure as he made his first appearance at the PGA Tour event, starting at the Spyglass Hill course.

“I think every amateur will tell you that. Even if we are used to playing in front of 80,000 or more on live TV it’s a completely different sport,” he said after his round.

“It’s good experience but luckily I hit one of my best shots down the first fairway.”

Even better was to follow at the second where he produced a great par save from the greenside cart path, bumping a chip up to three feet.

“I am more worried how I was there in the first place but I guess a lot of amateurs find themselves out of position,” Bale added.

“It was a great shot, I was just trying to play it into the bank and hope for the best like most amateurs do. It was nice to see it roll up nice and close.

“He (playing partner Joseph Bramlett) was pretty much in for par so I was like ‘I’ll pick it up’ but he made me putt it as he was like ‘It will be one of the greatest up and downs’.”

Bale and Bramlett finished a combined seven-under-par 65.

More in this section

Shane Lowry splits from caddie Bo Martin following mixed start to the year Shane Lowry splits from caddie Bo Martin following mixed start to the year
Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Five Rory McIlroy: 'Mentally it was very tough. I could have let my emotions get in the way.'
GOLF-EPGA-UAE Resilient Rory McIlroy savours victory in Classic style
Pebble BeachBalePlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
Jordan Spieth has vowed to “fight” for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to gain elevated status on the PGA Tour (Richard Sellers/PA)

Jordan Spieth wants Pebble Beach to become one of PGA Tour’s elevated events

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.261 s