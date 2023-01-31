Shane Lowry splits from caddie Bo Martin following mixed start to the year

Lowry and Martin have been working together since 2018.
Shane Lowry splits from caddie Bo Martin following mixed start to the year

SPLIT: Shane Lowry, of Ireland, hugs his caddie Brian Martin after a birdie on the 18th green during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 12:14
Andrew Horgan

Shane Lowry and his caddie Brian 'Bo' Martin have parted company following a mixed start to the new year.

Lowry's management company Horizon Sports confirmed the news on Tuesday morning and the split is believed to have been "amicable".

The Offaly native has endured up-and-down start to the new year has contributed to this change.

Lowry looked to be on course to land the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship title until a disappointing final round saw him fall away from contention. He also missed the cut at this weekend's Dubai Desert Classic - which was won by Rory McIlroy - after shooting 75 in the second round.

Resilient Rory McIlroy savours victory in Classic style

The two have been working together since the Portugal Masters in 2018 and they enjoyed an incredible season in 2019 when Lowry ended a substantial tournament drought by claiming the Abu Dhabi Championship title before his career highlight victory in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Last year Lowry won the DP World Tour's flagship event, the PGA Championship at Wentworth but his mixed start to this campaign has led to him seeking a change.

