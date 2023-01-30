Rory McIlroy: 'Mentally it was very tough. I could have let my emotions get in the way.'

As Rory McIlroy stood over the ball on the 18th green, the eyes of the golfing world were on him.

Many of those watching may have been hoping that he would miss his putt. His fallout with Patrick Reed had been played out in public in recent days and if he were to drag his putt just past the hole, it have continued into a play off round.

But the Northern Irishman had other ideas, coolly rolling the ball home from 15 feet for birdie to seal the Dubai Desert Classic for the third time in his career.

"I'm going to enjoy this, it was probably sweeter than it should be or needs to be." he told Sky Sports moments later.

But in his press conference that soon followed, the delighted 33-year-old elaborated when asked by reporters what this triumph meant to the world number one, considering who was battling him all the way.

"Yeah, look, it's never easy closing out a golf tournament," he added.

TOWER OF POWER: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

"There's always going to be people that make runs, and you know, playing when you're defending a lead or have a lead, you're always going to play a little more carefully than the guys that are coming up behind you.

"Obviously I felt them closing in, and obviously on the back nine when Patrick sort of drew level with me, I really needed to dig deep. I thought I had sort of blown my chance with the bogey on 15. But thankfully, he bogeyed 16, and then I played a great last couple of holes, great tee shot on 17, good 2-putt and got up-and-down at the last.

"Mentally it was very tough today. Like I felt like I could have let my emotions get in the way. I really -- I expended a lot of mental energy today trying to focus on myself and focus on shooting a score and trying to reach a number.

"I sort of set myself a target of 20-under at the start of the day. That obviously would have been good enough; 19 was enough in the end. I thought I did really well mentally today. I didn't have my best tough today. I didn't have my best stuff all week.

"But I managed my game well and being able to putt it in good spots and get up-and-down when I needed to. So yeah, like overall, it's been a pretty draining week as the first week back out. But obviously ecstatic to get the win."

Despite winning that first trophy during his first week back out on the course, McIlroy knows he needs to improve if he is to add more majors to his roll of honour in the months ahead.

"I think again the most satisfying thing to me this week is I haven't had my best, far from it and to be able to win when you don't have your best, that's the sort of like Holy Grail of what we are trying to do. Really pleased with that side of it but definitely there's a ton of room for improvement going into the next few weeks.

"I think the way I managed my game week, I think the short game display that I put on this week was as good as I can remember. Some things I need to tidy up with the long game but overall, if I can win golf tournaments of this calibre not having my best stuff, it gives me a lot confidence going forward."