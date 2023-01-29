Rory McIlroy takes Dubai lead with third round 65

Rory McIlroy stormed to the top of the leaderboard at the Dubai Desert Classic thanks to a third round of 65.
The Northern Irishman is three shots in front ahead of the final round on Monday.
The Holywood man found form, compared to Saturday's effort, and could have been further ahead if he hadn't finished on a downer at 18; he first found the water and then, after a good recovery, missed a par putt from 10 feet or so.
Earlier, McIlroy's round was marked by a run of birdies on two separate occasions.
Englishmen Callum Shinkwin and Dan Bradbury share a tie for second on 12-under.