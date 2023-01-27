McIlroy finishes strong to share lead with rival Reed at Dubai Desert Classic

American golfer Patrick Reed branded Rory McIlroy 'an immature child' as the war of words between the pair rumbled on during the week prior to the Dubai Desert Classic.
HITTING HIS STRIDE: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 12th hole during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic. Pic: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

Shane Donovan

Rory McIlroy produced a stunning display of golf in the final three holes to finish day one of the Dubai Desert Classic neck-on-neck with rival Patrick Reed. 

The pair have been swapping verbals in the last number of days following a tee-throwing incident, now commonly referred to as 'Tee-Gate', with LIV Golf's Reed branding Rory McIlroy 'an immature child' as the war of words between the pair rumbled on during the week.

But both men, and McIlroy in particular, let the golf do the talking during the late goings of the opening round in Dubai.

After a relatively mixed opening to his tournament, amid the weather delay, McIlroy found incredible form on the last three holes of the course, hitting a birdie-eagle-birdie finish to wrap up an opening round of 66 to share the six-under lead with American Reed - who hit an eagle on the 19th himself. 

McIlroy and Reed hold a one-shot lead over Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters and Adri Arnaus heading into day two. 

More to follow...

