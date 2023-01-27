McIlroy finishes strong to share lead with rival Reed at Dubai Desert Classic

Rory McIlroy produced a stunning display of golf in the final three holes to finish day one of the Dubai Desert Classic neck-on-neck with rival Patrick Reed.

The pair have been swapping verbals in the last number of days following a tee-throwing incident, now commonly referred to as 'Tee-Gate', with LIV Golf's Reed branding Rory McIlroy 'an immature child' as the war of words between the pair rumbled on during the week.