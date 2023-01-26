Three share lead after first round of Farmers Insurance Open

World number three Jon Rahm, meanwhile, struggled to a one-over 73
Three share lead after first round of Farmers Insurance Open

England’s Aaron Rai shot 8-under 64 at Torrey Pines to tie for the first-round lead with Americans Sam Ryder and Brent Grant at the Farmers Insurance Open (Gregory Bull/AP)

Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 04:32
PA Sport

Englishman Aaron Rai shot an eight-under 64 at the Farmers Insurance Open to tie for the first-round lead with Americans Sam Ryder and Brent Grant.

The 27-year-old started at Torrey Pines by birdying the Number 10 on the North Course of the San Diego venue, before collecting seven more birdies on a productive day.

World number three Jon Rahm, meanwhile, struggled to a one-over 73 on the South Course.

The Spaniard, who is trying for his third win in as many starts, made a double bogey on the par-four seventh hole and was continually left frustrated on the more challenging course.

Aaron Rai was at the top of the Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard following the first day’s play (Denis Poroy/AP)

None of the three leaders has won a Tour title, while Ryder is also coming off three straight missed cuts and rookie Grant’s last four rounds have been 74 or worse.

Rai was pleased after play, admitting it had been a “very good” round and start to the tournament.

“Really drove it great off the tee, which is probably the most important thing to at least give ourselves an opportunity with those approach shots,” he said, in comments carried by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“As soon as you miss the fairway here with anything more than a short iron (it) is very, very difficult.

“So that was key today, drove it very well. Hit a lot of real good iron shots and made a few putts around the turn there, so all in all a very good round, very good start.”

Ryder indicated he had more to accomplish, telling PGA Tour: “You’re only as good as how you finish and there’s three more days of golf.”

Rahm will be looking to bounce back, after winning four of his last six events, including his last two starts on the PGA Tour at last week’s American Express and the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The tournament is being held from Wednesday to Saturday to avoid a clash with the NFL’s AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday.

More in this section

UAE Derby Patrick Reed throws tee at Rory McIlroy at Dubai driving range - Reports
Gareth BAle File Photo Gareth Bale set to showcase golfing prowess at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Day Four Pádraig Harrington claims top four finish in Abu Dhabi as Lowry suffers late collapse
San DiegoPlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
41st Ryder Cup - Day Three - Hazeltine National Golf Club

Reed brands McIlroy 'an immature child' as war of words between pair rumbles on 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.247 s