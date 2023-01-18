Seamus Power: Older players could resent golfers chasing huge prize money

Seamus Power believes older players must want to 'punch' the current generation when they see the 'astronomical' prize money now on offer
Seamus Power: Older players could resent golfers chasing huge prize money

RESENTMENT: Seamus Power feels older players could resent the 'astronomical' prize money now on offer. Pic: Donall Farmer/PA

Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 13:54
Phil Casey

Seamus Power believes older players must want to “punch” the current generation when they see the “astronomical” prize money now on offer.

The Saudi-funded LIV Golf series distributed more than £200million in prize money in its inaugural season in 2022, with the PGA Tour responding by increasing its number of “elevated” events, which have prize funds of £16million and guaranteed appearances by top players.

Power competes on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour and this week’s event on the latter, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, boasts a £7.3million purse as part of the lucrative Rolex Series.

Republic of Ireland’s Seamus Power in the rough on the 15th during day two of The Open at St Andrews (David Davies/PA)

“It’s crazy now,” the world number 29 said in a pre-tournament press conference.

“My caddie and I were talking about this only a couple of days ago. Some of the figures going around, it’s just astronomical some of these prize funds and stuff.

“I’m one of those people that love playing the game of golf. The fact that the prize money has gone up is great, but that’s never why I was in it. But it is amazing. Hopefully it leads to good things across the board obviously.

“That’s always the worry when you see this, like huge, dramatic spike. I know the word Shane (Lowry) used was sustainability. That’s when you trust the guys in charge.

“Anyone playing at the moment, I feel like guys (in their) late 40s and more must be looking at it and want to punch the lot of us. But obviously we are very fortunate.

“You look at the generations before us and I think (Arnold) Palmer and (Jack) Nicklaus were always the ones that said our goal shouldn’t be to make money. Our goal should be to leave the game in a better place than where we found it.

“I think that’s something that as a player I hope doesn’t get lost in all these huge numbers and stuff. I think that’s going to be the battle going forward is to make sure that we hold up our end of the bargain.

“I played four years of mini-tours and you’re playing for nothing. You know, a two, three million (purse), that’s a huge life-changing amount of money. At the end of the day, we’re only playing a game of golf.

“To be able to play for any of those figures that we are talking about, it is lucky. I hope guys realise that and just continue to remember that it’s the long term.”

Power will play alongside Hero Cup team-mate Robert MacIntyre and Sweden’s Alex Noren – who was part of the winning Contintental Europe side – in the first two rounds in Abu Dhabi, with defending champion Thomas Pieters alongside former winners Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood.

“They definitely remind me that I’ve won here. My face is on every building,” Pieters said. “I’ve never had that before. It’s such a strange feeling.

“But playing the back nine yesterday was kind of special. It was my first Rolex Series (win) and to kind of relive those shots with my caddie yesterday was, I’m not going to say emotional, but was very special.”

More in this section

42nd Ryder Cup - Day Three - Le Golf National Ian Poulter suggests he may not play in Ryder Cup this year even if he qualifies
Ireland JP McManus Golf Justin Thomas excited by golf's Netflix exposure
Abu Dhabi Golf Hero Cup Francesco Molinari hails ‘invaluable’ match play experience in Hero Cup win
Abu DhabiPlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>Shane Lowry plays a bunker on second hole during the morning foursomes on Day Two of the Hero Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)</p>

Shane Lowry may regret wariness of new Netflix golf doc

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.252 s