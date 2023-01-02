I’m really not kidding – Scott Stallings’ Masters invite sent to namesake

Stallings had been “checking the mailbox five times a day” for his invitation.
The 37-year-old is ranked 54th in the world and his last PGA tour victory came in 2014 at the Farmers Insurance Open. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 20:38
PA Sport Staff

US golfer Scott Stallings was handed a surprise after discovering his Masters invitation had been sent to another person of the same name.

Stallings tweeted that he had been “checking the mailbox five times a day” for his invitation before receiving a direct message from another Scott Stallings.

The three-time PGA Tour winner posted the message from the other Stallings which said: “Hi Scott. My name is Scott Stallings as well and I’m from GA. My wife’s name is Jennifer too!!

“I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Master’s Tournament April 6-9, 2023.

“I’m 100 per cent sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow! Nowhere near your level.

“It’s a very nice package complete with everything needed to attend. I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife’s names and geographical location.”

He then attached a picture of the invitation adding: “I’m really not kidding I promise.”

The 37-year-old is ranked 54th in the world and his last PGA tour victory came in 2014 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

With Stallings’ invitation hopefully on the way, the 87th Masters tournament will take place at Augusta in April.

PA Media has contacted the Masters for comment.

Stallings
