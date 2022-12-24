Luke Donald and Rory McIlroy star in Love Actually spoof to tee up Ryder Cup

Love Actually got its traditional Christmas outing on RTÉ Friday night — safer get it out of the way before stomachs are overloaded and vulnerable.
And now golfing duo Luke Donald and Rory McIlroy have released their tribute, teeing up the European effort in next year's Ryder Cup in the process.
Donald was named Europe's Ryder Cup captain for next year's contest in Rome after Henrik Stenson was stripped of the role due to his move to the LIV tour.
And the skipper turns up at McIlroy's door - in the style of Andrew Lincoln (who'll always be Egg from This Life) wooing Keira Knightley - to declare undying love ahead of the next year's Roman battle for continental pride.
Remember too that golfers are battling for clicks as much as birdies these days.
Tiger Woods topped the PGA Tour's Player Impact Programme (PIP) for 2022 despite having played just three tournaments, winning $15m for his efforts in "boosting engagement".
After Shane Lowry's emotional homecoming earlier in the week, no wonder the top golfers are lashing out the 'content'.
Merry Christmas & Happy holidays to all 😂 #Lukeactually— Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) December 23, 2022
pic.twitter.com/czuzcUBVl6