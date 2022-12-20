Augusta chairman confirms LIV players will be allowed to compete at The Masters 

Augusta chairman confirms LIV players will be allowed to compete at The Masters 

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club. Pic: David Cannon/Getty Images

Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 15:38
Examiner Staff

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley has confirmed that LIV Golf players will be allowed to compete at The Masters in 2023.

Ridley confirmed the news in a statement on behalf of the club on Tuesday, having remained silent on the question over the last number of months. 

While the chairman confirmed the allowance for next year, he promised a review of the criteria for future competitions.

The full statement read: 

"From its inception in 1934, the purpose of the Masters Tournament has been to benefit the game of golf. Each April, the Masters assembles the world’s leading golfers to compete for the Green Jacket and a place in history. It provides a stage for fans to experience dramatic moments of competition at the highest level and promotes the sport domestically and abroad.

"Through the years, legends of the game have competed and won at Augusta National Golf Club. Champions like Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have become heroes to golfers of all ages. They have inspired some to follow in their footsteps and so many others to play and enjoy the game. They have supported the sport and, thus, all who benefit from it. They have shown respect for those who came before them and blazed a trail for future generations. Golf is better because of them.

"Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it. Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April.

"Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament. As we have said in the past, we look at every aspect of the Tournament each year, and any modifications or changes to invitation criteria for future Tournaments will be announced in April.

"We have reached a seminal point in the history of our sport. At Augusta National, we have faith that golf, which has overcome many challenges through the years, will endure again."

