Ockie Strydom claims maiden DP World Tour title with Alfred Dunhill win

South African Ockie Strydom claimed a two-shot victory at the Alfred Dunhill Championship to secure his maiden DP World Tour title at the age of 37.

Overnight co-leader Strydom managed to hold on to a share of the lead at the turn on Sunday despite a roller-coaster front nine, which began with five successive pars before his first birdie at the sixth was followed by a bogey on the par-three seventh, a birdie at the eighth and a double bogey on the ninth.