The seventh version of the 12-hole exhibition challenge was held at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida.
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas beat Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in The Match

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas prepare to play from the first tee during The Match 7 at Pelican Golf Club. Picture: David Cannon/Getty Images for The Match

Sun, 11 Dec, 2022 - 12:00
PA Staff

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas triumphed three and two over Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in The Match on Saturday.

The seventh version of the 12-hole exhibition challenge was held at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida for Woods' return to the event he helped launch.

Spieth and Thomas dominated from the early stages, claiming holes two, three and four before Woods and McIlroy finally clawed one back on the seventh.

However Spieth and Thomas restored their advantage on the very next hole, then matched Woods and McIlroy's birdie on the 10th to seal the victory.

Woods is still recovering from injuries suffered in a car accident. It was McIlroy's debut in The Match.

Spieth and Thomas are long-time friends and were also taking part for the first time.

Phil Mickelson beat Woods in the inaugural event in 2018, with the last event taking place on June 1 when Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were victorious against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in a clash of American football quarterbacks.

