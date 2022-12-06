Rory McIlroy confirms he will tee it up at 2023 Irish Open at the K Club

RORY McIlroy has confirmed that next September's Horizon Irish Open at The K Club is on his play schedule for 2023. The world No 1 will return to the site of his first professional victory on Irish soil from September 7-10, 2023, just ahead of the Ryder Cup in Italy.

“The Irish Open is a tournament that I grew up not just watching on TV but attending as a kid, seeing all my favourite players there over the years,” said McIlroy. “It’s always been such a well-supported event. I’ve had my fair share of support and great memories at that tournament and going back to The K Club, it’s where I’ve had the most success and I’m obviously excited to get back there.