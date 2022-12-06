Rory McIlroy confirms he will tee it up at 2023 Irish Open at the K Club

The four-time major champion secured a famous victory at the Kildare venue in 2016 after producing a stunning eagle-par-birdie finish to win the Irish Open by three strokes.
Rory McIlroy confirms he will tee it up at 2023 Irish Open at the K Club

Rory McIlroy confirmed for Irish Open 2023

Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 12:54
Tony Leen

RORY McIlroy has confirmed that next September's Horizon Irish Open at The K Club is on his play schedule for 2023. The world No 1 will return to the site of his first professional victory on Irish soil from September 7-10, 2023, just ahead of the Ryder Cup in Italy.

“The Irish Open is a tournament that I grew up not just watching on TV but attending as a kid, seeing all my favourite players there over the years,” said McIlroy. “It’s always been such a well-supported event. I’ve had my fair share of support and great memories at that tournament and going back to The K Club, it’s where I’ve had the most success and I’m obviously excited to get back there. 

"The atmosphere was electric during that final round in 2016 and I’m looking forward to seeing the fans out in force at The K Club once again.”

The four-time major champion secured a famous victory at the Kildare venue in 2016 after producing a stunning eagle-par-birdie finish to win the Irish Open by three strokes.

Organisers say demand is high for the five-day festival of golf, starting with the Pro-Am on Wed., Sept 6. Premium experiences are also available for all for tournament days and can be purchased here.

More in this section

Horizon Irish Open 2022 - Day One - Mount Juliet Estate Home favourite Thriston Lawrence survives late scare to win South African Open
The Open 2022 - Day Two - St Andrews Tiger Woods holding on to major dreams even as his body rejects them
Australia Open Golf Adrian Meronk wins Australian Open as playing partner Adam Scott misses out
Viktor Hovland successfully defended his Hero World Challenge title on Sunday (Fernando Llano/AP)

Viktor Hovland goes back-to-back in the Bahamas with Hero World Challenge win

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.228 s