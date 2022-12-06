Rory McIlroy confirms he will tee it up at 2023 Irish Open at the K Club

RORY McIlroy has confirmed that next September's Horizon Irish Open at The K Club is on his play schedule for 2023. The world No 1 will return to the site of his first professional victory on Irish soil from September 7-10, 2023, just ahead of the Ryder Cup in Italy.
“The Irish Open is a tournament that I grew up not just watching on TV but attending as a kid, seeing all my favourite players there over the years,” said McIlroy. “It’s always been such a well-supported event. I’ve had my fair share of support and great memories at that tournament and going back to The K Club, it’s where I’ve had the most success and I’m obviously excited to get back there.
"The atmosphere was electric during that final round in 2016 and I’m looking forward to seeing the fans out in force at The K Club once again.”
The four-time major champion secured a famous victory at the Kildare venue in 2016 after producing a stunning eagle-par-birdie finish to win the Irish Open by three strokes.
Organisers say demand is high for the five-day festival of golf, starting with the Pro-Am on Wed., Sept 6. Premium experiences are also available for all for tournament days