The best golf gift ideas for Christmas

Extravagant Algarve - The Big Trip

The Algarve remains one of the world’s top golf destinations – little wonder with some 40 courses to choose from – so why not plan something really special for 2023 with one of the stay-and-play offers from the glorious Quinta do Lago.

A three-night golf and spa package at the boutique Magnolia Hotel includes:

- daily breakfast buffet

- one evening meal in the Magnolia Hotel restaurant

- two rounds of golf on the world-class Quinta do Lago courses (South and Laranjal)

- a €75 spa voucher exclusively for non-golfers to use in the wellness spa This offer is available with a flexi-booking policy, so you can change your dates if you need to. There’s also an advance purchase discount of 10% (180 days prior) or 5% (90 days). Prices range from €735-€1,100 for two people in a standard room.

www.themagnoliahotelqdl.com/special-offers/stay-play.

Motocaddy M5 GPS DHC Electric Trolley

Motocaddy M5 caddy car

Electric trolleys aren’t what they used to be. Battery power has been improved, as has versatility, but the Motocaddy M5 GPS has taken a big step forward in the technology stakes. The M5 GPS DHC is the world's first trolley to offer fully-integrated GPS built into a super-responsive 3.5" touchscreen display. Resembling a smartphone screen it is easily viewable whatever the weather and the screen can be controlled even when wearing a glove. It boasts 40,000 pre-loaded courses with distances to the front, middle and back of the green, as well as hazards. You can even move the flag position for more accuracy. Packed with features, the high resolution touchscreen display also includes a clock, round timer and score-tracking, and a battery meter. And there’s a whole lot more it can do… although it can’t guarantee birdies. Nothing’s that good.

€1,049 at www.halpennygolf.com.

Launch Monitor

Voice Caddie SC300i

THE new Swing Caddie SC300i is this year’s big addition to an impressive stable of portable launch monitors that golfers can take with them as they practice on the range or even on the course. It provides golfers with complete swing and ball flight metrics often only found on professional launch monitors, and gives them a vast range of data to help them improve and understand their game. The SC300i uses Doppler radar technology and calibrating atmospheric pressure sensors to provide uncompromised precision. It connects directly to a personal phone or tablet via Bluetooth on the new MySwingCaddie V2 App allowing golfers to track their real-time integrated data.

Available from www.mcguirksgolf.com at €599.

Chervo Rain Jacket

Chervo rain jacket

For golfers who enjoy the finer things in life, luxury Italian clothing brand Chervò combines fashion with advanced technology to keep golfers looking great while also staying warm on the golf course. Chervò’s Marchese 578 jacket is the ultimate water-resistant jacket this winter. It provides comfort, freedom of movement and protection against wind and rain.

It is one of Chervò’s selection of high-end and incredibly technical products in the premium Italian golf brand’s autumn/winter 2022/23 collection.

Costs €375 direct from www.chervo.com.

BOOKS.

Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorised!) Biography of Golf's Most Colourful Superstar.

Phil, by Alan Shipnuck

Given the furore over LIV Golf, it is perhaps fitting that one of the golf books of the year is also one that comes from and continues to feed the most controversial of circumstances about Phil Mickelson. 'Phil' was written by the highly respected Alan Shipnuck, and published in June 2022.

The book covers a lot more than the LIV shenanigans and Phil’s comments about it , because Shipnuck captures the essence of the seemingly genial American, his victories, his disappointments, his controversies, his gambling, his generosity and his colourful career. No one can doubt that he is one of golf’s greatest, despite playing second fiddle to Tiger for so long, but there is much more to the man himself. Grab a copy of the book and let the golfer in your life get stuck into Phil.

Available from Kennys Online bookstore www.kennys.ie, priced €25.99.

Peter Alliss: Reflections on a Life Well Lived

Listening to Alliss’s commentary was usually as entertaining as the golf he was commentating on… sometimes more so. He was colourful and – it has been politely put – he came from a different time when things weren’t as PC as they are today. This book is like being a fly on the wall as two friends - Alliss and Bill Elliott – reminisce about Alliss’s life and career. Enjoy Alliss’s whimsical, often cheeky style as he talks about his life. €28 at Easons (or easons.com)

IRISH FLAVOUR

Seed Golf:

Seed putting bundle

Just in time for Christmas, Irish company Seed Golf has put together its popular putting mat bundle. There are five items in each bundle: the putting mat, three gates and one cup… which is an improved and more flexible version. You can change the size of the cup to test your skills and improve your putting. And let’s be honest, haven’t we all heard about the ‘missed putt’ which would have won the competition if only it had gone in. With this putting bundle you won’t have to! Christmas price of €89 (discounted from €103).

ww.seedgolf.com/products/seed-putting-trainer-bundle.

Irish Golfer Events

Check out the list of Irish Golfer Events which take place around the country. The 2023 schedule will be ready in January but the 2022 series saw events held at Lough Erne, Slieve Russell, The Heritage, Galway Bay, and Dromoland Castle, among others, so you can be sure of quality golf courses and events spread around the country. www.irishgolfer.ie

Irish Golf Show

The Irish Golf Show, in association with the PGA, will be held in Dublin’s Weston Airport, off the N4, from 31st March to 1st April 2023. It will showcase the latest and best GPS and laser devices, gadgets, apps, software and training aids, as well as giving visitors the chance to meet golf clubs and resorts from home and abroad. There will also be an indoor driving range, where you can test out the latest clubs, take part in golfing challenges and test your game in cutting-edge golf simulators.

Over 120 golf brands and venues will be in attendance so you and the golfing family can experience their products. Check the website for special Christmas ticket prices.

www.irishgolfshow.com

Top Level Coaching at Slieve Russell

Slieve Russell golf club

Get a march on your friends for 2023, and combine some exceptional short game coaching with a relaxing stay in the quiet beauty of Co. Cavan. The PGA National Slieve Russell is part of a four star resort and it is one of the best parklands in Ireland. It is also home to Raflewski Golf Europe which is the only state-of-the-art performance academy of its kind in Europe. Gareth Raflewski is the Canada-based Irish native who has become a world-renowned short game coach, working with Jin Young Ko, the Jutanugarn sisters, and Lydia Ko, as well as Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Hudson Swafford on the PGA Tour. Under the guidance of Slieve Russell’s PGA Head Professional, Gordon Smyth, the performance academy walls are brimming with technology, from the ‘Foresight Sports’ GC Quad which helps players dial-in their game like never before, to cutting edge systems like the Sam Putt Lab, Capto 3D Putting, Swing Catalyst and a bespoke ‘Well Putt’ indoor green. There are multiple practice areas on-site, so you can hone skills with drills and repetitions before putting the practice into play on the golf course.

Buy Christmas vouchers (starting at €85) for coaching online at raflewskigolf.onlinegolfshop.ca/

CLOTHING

Jack the Lad golf gifts

Keep an Irish flavour with Jack The Lad Golf clothing. This Christmas the company is running a 'JACK IN THE BOX' campaign where customers can select anything they wish and build their own gift boxes containing any item across the website. The gift guide will be accessory led, with beanies, tour caps and a full restock of the company’s sold-out belts, which come in three sizes and eight colours. They’re ideal stocking fillers for any golfer. And then there’s the apparel range which includes ¼ zip tops, polos and trousers.

Get a 10 per cent discount with code ‘XMAS10'. All orders containing gift boxes will arrive in discreet packaging.

www.jacktheladgolf.ie

Green Lamb Fleece jacket

For the lady golfer, Green Lamb has a new line of clothing named the Blue Lights Collection. There is a wide selection of clothing but the Megan Debossed Fleece Hooded Jacket is particularly colourful (‘Scuba Blue’) and muti-purpose for everyday wear. Wonderfully soft it has a cosy but breathable insulating layer while the inherent stretch of the fabric ensures a comfortable fit… even after Christmas!

€60 at www.greenlamb.com

Stay & Play at The Helm, Westport

Three Nights B&B with three rounds of golf at Westport, Carne and Ballinrobe.

Westport town is the ideal hub for a four-day golf tour in Co. Mayo. The Helm is located on the quay and it offers 21 fully serviced self-catering apartments with one, two and three bedroom options available. Breakfast is included and there are full kitchen facilities. There’s also a washer/dryer as well as free fast Wi-Fi. The Helm is family owned and has its own bar and restaurant. They also offer a comprehensive range of golf services.

With a price per person sharing starting at €270 you’re surely scoring an eagle with this Christmas gift. Check out www.thehelm.ie or email thehelmwestport@gmail.com.

Discover Ireland Golf Tours

Still wondering what you can buy the golfer in your life? Get them a voucher from the Pro shop or tempt them with a gift voucher from Discover Ireland Golf Tours. It can be used for one of the company’s many Irish golf trips or for a trip to Portugal.

The value? Well, that’s up to you.

Check out www.discoverirelandgolftours.com or contact declan@discoverirelandgolftours.com

THE REST...

Balls -

Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls

Chrome Soft Truvis Shamrock Golf Balls Chrome Soft is a ball that can be used by everyone, from amateurs to Professionals. Stuffed with the company’s proprietary new Precision Technology, the Chrome Soft Golf Ball is a particularly attractive Christmas gift thanks to the Shamrocks on the ball. It won’t make them less lose-able but they will attract some envy.

€55 at www.gleesonsport.ie

Golf Travel Bag

Wilson golf travel bag

If there’s a golf gift that gets the golfer thinking it has to be a golf travel bag. “Where can I fly to for a few games?” they’ll wonder. Try the Algarve offer above for starters, but with the Wilson Staff Wheel Travel Cover, the world’s their oyster. This Wheeled Travel Cover will accommodate all bags up to staff bag size. The combination of a durable construction, a foam padded top and a reinforced base provides excellent travelling protection. Add some shoes, some balls, some socks, a few polo shirts and a pair of trousers and you may be left with a small piece of carry-on luggage.

€129.95 at www.halpennygolf.com

Golfer’s Journal

Golfers Journal

The Golfer’s Journal has become the standard in golf writing, with long articles covering everything in the game from the creation of some of the most famous courses, the history of the sport, the interesting characters within it (and not just the professionals)… and plenty of Irish focus with stories on Lahinch’s Klondyke, the other-worldly realm of Carne, and the founding of St. Patrick’s Links at Rosapenna.

These are in-depth and emotional stories, supported by photography that goes way beyond the usual green-at-sunrise shot. There is a dustiness, a sepia-influenced tone that gives imagery a raw edge.

The magazine is an impressive piece of production, too, and golfers are proud to display their collection. Started in 2017, and published quarterly, the next issue will be the 21st. Sign up for a year’s subscription for $105 (includes cost of shipping to Ireland) and give your golfer something else to talk about… other than the two foot putt he missed at the last.

www.golfersjournal.com/product-category/subscriptions

Winter Focus.

Hand Warmer: It’s that time of year when chilly fingers and hard ground prove an uncomfortable combination out on the golf course. Solve that discomfort with one of Ocoopa’s Rechargeable Hand Warmers. Ranging in price from €26 to €46, the hand warmers can emit heat for 15 hours. They fit comfortably in the palm of your hand an in your pocket.

www.ocoopa.com/collections/all-products.

Gloves:

Surprizeshop Ladies Gloves

With winter becoming a handful for many golfers here are two other ideas to keep hands warm: the Ladies Polar Stretch Winter Gloves, by Surprizeshop are available in different sizes and colours/patterns. They are made from a polar stretch fabric that is breathable and soft. Its all-weather fabric gives enhanced durability and grip for when you’re playing. They’re machine washable, too. Available at McGuirks, price €17.95.

Galvin Green Lewis gloves

Or up the stakes with one of the premium brands in the market – Galvin Green. Their Lewis Windproof Gloves are made from a material called Interface-1, which is windproof, water repellent, breathable and stretchy. They’re streamlined and snug too so you can wear them with confidence all through your round.

€49 at www.galvingreen.com

The Golf Club Shop: When you know someone has played a particular golf course (or has always aspired to) and either fell in love with it or played the round of their life, what better gift than a branded piece of kit from the club’s golf shop. Not surprisingly, it is the bigger clubs that appeal to golfers worldwide that have an online shop. Here are 15 with a lot to offer:

Adare: shop.adaremanor.com.

Ballybunion: ballybuniongolfclub.com/onlineshop.

Ballyliffin: ballyliffingolfclub.com/proshop.html.

Carne: carnegolflinks.com/golf/ecom_v2/ecom.php.

Dooks: dooks.com/webshop/

Enniscrone: enniscronegolf.com/shop/

The K Club: kclub.ie/product-category/golf-shop/

*Killarney: killarneygolfclub.ie/online-shop.

Mount Juliet: mountjuliet.ie/golf/club-house-shop/

Old Head: oldhead.com/shop.

Portmarnock: portmarnock-pro-shop.myshopify.com.

Powerscourt: powerscourt-golf-club.myshopify.com.

Royal Dublin: theroyaldublingolfclub.com/visitors/pro-shop.

Royal Portrush: royalportrushgolfclub.com/store.

Tralee: traleegolfclub.com/proshop.

Waterville: watervillegolflinks.vanguardproshop.com

*Killarney Golf Club is also offering a 15% discount off everything in the Pro Shop if you visit between now and Christmas Day.