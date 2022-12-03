Records tumble at the South African Open

Home favourite Thriston Lawrence remained the man to catch in the Investec South African Open, despite losing his place in the record books on day two
ENTER SANDMAN: Ireland's Tom McKibbin plays out of a bunker at the Investec South African Open Championship at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate. Pic: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 06:35
Phil Casey

Home favourite Thriston Lawrence remained the man to catch in the Investec South African Open, despite losing his place in the record books on day two.

Lawrence had equalled his own course record at Blair Atholl Golf and Country Estate with a 64 on Thursday and added a second round of 67 for a halfway total of 13 under par.

But compatriot Ockie Strydom tamed the longest course in DP World Tour history, which measures 8,161 yards and features four par fives over 600 yards, with a stunning 63 to establish a new record and trail Lawrence by two shots heading into the weekend.

"It was plenty of fun, it was pleasant to be out there hitting it as good as I can," Strydom said after a round containing nine birdies.

"Bogey-free on Blair Atholl, I don't know how long this golf course is but my legs are feeling it. This is one of those (tournaments) that everyone wants to win but we'll just see what happens in the next two days."

Lawrence and Strydom were among the early starters who completed their second rounds before play was suspended for just over two hours due to dangerous weather.

When the action eventually did resume, only 11 minutes of play was possible before the threat of lightning forced the players off the course again and play was suspended for the day.

Tournament officials announced that the second round would resume at 7am local time on Saturday, with the third round beginning no earlier than 10.15am.

Meanwhile Shane Lowry endured a day to forget yesterday at the Hero World Challenge at New Providence in the Bahamas, carding a 77 which left him seven over. Viktor Hovland was setting the pace, six under after a 69 yesterday.

<p>HITTING HIS STRIDE: Australia’s Adam Scott holds a share of the halfway lead in the ISPS Handa Australian Open (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)</p>

Adam Scott equals course record to share halfway lead at Australian Open

READ NOW

