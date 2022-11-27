Cameron Smith completes Australian PGA hat-trick in his home town

Cameron Smith won the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship after finishing three strokes clear of the field in his home town of Brisbane.

The 29-year-old Open champion held a three-shot overnight lead and fired a final-round three-under-par 68 to close on 14 under and secure the title for a third time.

World number three Smith, tournament winner in 2017 and 2018, made four birdies and one bogey to see off the challenge of Japan's Ryo Hisatsune and fellow Australian Jason Scrivener, who both finished on 11 under.

Hisatsune shot a final-round 65 to rise from 11th overnight and finish joint second alongside Australia's John Scrivener, who finished the final round on four under.

Hisatune's last-day charge was not enough to overhaul Smith, who made birdies at the second, 12th, 13th and 16th holes and dropped his only shot at the 11th.

England's John Parry matched Hisatune's six-under-par final round to climb from joint 20th place overnight to finish tied in fourth with Australia's Min Woo Lee.

Among the gallery at the Royal Queensland course was Smith’s grandmother, Carol, who recently underwent chemotherapy treatment. She walked all 72 holes, including Sunday’s seven-hour, weather-interrupted final day, wearing a “Team Smith” t-shirt.

“I can’t believe she did it,” an emotional Smith said on the 18th green, as he choked back tears.

“Everyone at the start of the week was telling her to pace herself and she was out there all day every day, so it was pretty amazing. It was definitely inspiring. I don’t know how she did it, but it was also my dad’s birthday as well. After I got back to the tie for the lead there after 11, I really wanted to do it for those two.

“I wouldn’t say I let emotion get in the way of what I’m trying to do, but it’s nice to have a little bit of fire in the belly for sure,” he added.

Elsewhere England's Dan Bradbury completed a fairy-tale victory at the Joburg Open to go from having no status on any tour to being the proud owner of a DP World Tour membership and a spot at the 2023 Open.

The 23-year-old, who only turned professional in July and received a sponsor's invite for this week's event, led after every round at Houghton Golf Club and closed out a three-shot win with his final-round 67.

Bradbury began the day with a one-stroke advantage but built up a more comfortable lead during an impressive fourth round which featured five birdies, a solitary bogey at the 18th and a crucial chip-in for par at the sixth hole.

The Yorkshireman, playing in just his third DP World Tour event, finished the tournament on 21 under par to win his maiden title at this level.

Sami Valimaki was alone in second on 18 under after his closing 69, with home favourites Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Daniel Van Tonder another shot back in joint-third.

Bradbury, who has booked his ticket to the Open at Royal Liverpool along with Valimaki and Bezuidenhout as part of the Open Qualifying Series, was still in shock after walking off the 18th green as a champion.

He said: "It won't sink in for a few days, I don't think.

"It's just a lot of pressure taken off your back - that's nice - but it hasn't sunk in yet and I don't think it will for a while.

"I was a bit worried there on the 15th when Valimaki rolled that monster in but it was kind of the same thing all week, just keep playing my own game and I knew I was playing good enough.

"It turned out that way in the end."

Speaking about his mother being there to witness the win, he added: "It made it a little bit more special."