Rory McIlroy gave Tiger Woods Covid-19 in Adare

Rory McIlroy believes he gave Tiger Woods Covid-19 at the JP McManus pro-am in Adare last July.

In a wide-ranging interview with Paul Kimmage for the Sunday Independent, McIlroy explained how he tested positive for the coronavirus after the two-day event at Adare Manor, where a host of star names played as part of their preparation for the Open Championship at St Andrews.

"We had played two days of golf at Adare and the plan was to play Ballybunion on Thursday. I woke up that morning feeling a bit achy but didn’t really think anything of it.

"JP gave us his chopper and we went down with Seán [Flaherty, McIlroy's manager] and Tiger’s manager, Rob [McNamara]. We got around fine, flew back to Adare for lunch and as I’m getting up from the table, I’m sore and stiff and super tired. I said to Erica, 'I’m feeling a bit weird. I’m just going upstairs to lie down for a bit.' I slept for maybe two hours and the sweat was just pouring off me, then Erica took my temperature and it was sky high. I rang Tiger: 'I’m not feeling so good here.' And he goes, 'Oh, I feel okay.' But he texted me at 10 o’clock that night, chills, fever, and I’m like, ‘F*****g hell, I’ve just given Tiger Covid! This is horrendous!’

"So we both had Covid going into the Open."

Tiger Woods and JP McManus at the event ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

McIlroy quarantined in Adare but explained Covid mainly affected his sense of taste.

"I had planned to go to St Andrews early but ended up quarantining at Adare, and it probably took me until the Sunday to start feeling better. If it had happened last year, with everything that was going on in my game, I would have been in a panic, but I was in a good place and thought, ‘I’ll be fine.’ On Tuesday night I went to the Champions Dinner and it was lovely. I was sitting there drinking water and they poured a glass of wine, a lovely 2005 Bordeaux, and I was like, ‘Ahh, I’ll just have a little sip,’ but I couldn’t taste it. The whole week of the Open I didn’t have any taste, and everything smelled like vinegar to me. Everything. It was really strange."

The sensation lasted a week, McIlroy said, but Covid wasn't a factor in him just coming up short at the 150th Open, he believes. He finished third behind Cameron Smith.

"For me it was very simple: there were four up-and-downs that day that I didn’t get, and that was the difference between winning the Claret Jug and not winning it."