Work with skills expert Coughlan saved Gary Hurley from golfing abyss 

Gary Hurley was back where it all started last Wednesday, presenting awards to the next generation of golfers coming through the junior ranks of West Waterford Golf Club.

What those young players saw in Hurley was, in the words of West Waterford’s official Twitter account, “a role model and club ambassador”. They will also have seen a smile that portrayed a man oozing the positivity he has worked so hard to capture after many difficult years as a struggling professional and which will have only been bolstered further by the capture of European Tour card for 2023.

It has been quite the season for the 29-year-old, who had turned professional in 2015 having capped a sparkling amateur career by helping lift the Walker Cup for Great Britain & Ireland but after four years of struggle in the pro ranks was on the brink of quitting golf.

Enter Doctor Edward Coughlan, a senior lecturer at Munster Technological University and skills acquisition specialist, who helped put the golfer back on track, empowering Hurley with a new mindset that has taken the Dungarvan man on a career-changing journey that will now move onto mixing it with Europe’s elite on the DP World Tour.

The outbreak of the Covid pandemic followed soon after but once Hurley returned to competition he began to put his new processes in place and 2022 saw him break new ground.

A maiden professional victory at the Alps de Andalucia in June and a further four top-five finishes propelled him to fifth place on the third-tier Alps Tour Order of Merit, which earned Hurley a Challenge Tour card for next season. With that already secured, he went to DP World Tour Qualifying School and reached last week’s final stage where he closed out his mission to claim one of the 25 tour cards on offer with 15th place in Tarragona, Kinsale’s John Murphy joining him in the celebrations after finishing 23rd.

Yet his satisfaction comes not from the finishing position but how he achieved it.

“I suppose you could call it a breakthrough,” Hurley told the Irish Examiner, “But I think it was more the way I did it rather than actually doing it.

“When I won my tournament in Spain, it was just the way I approached it, the way I was the whole week. I made things that I’m working on, that I have control, over more important than winning a tournament I was in a good position to win.

“I was doing it all week and I went into the final round with a share of a four-shot lead but it gets tested when you come to the back nine of that final round and you’re leading. That’s when it gets a bit noisy and you find out if you’re able to stay true to the work you’ve been doing and not allow the occasion of what’s happening to get in the way.

“I think I did that really well and I have been doing it really well all along now that it’s almost second nature now. It still gets tested, it’s still difficult and some weeks are easier than other weeks to do it, to control my behaviour and my narrative, to control how I choose to be and operate.

“The golf is there, there’s no worries about my golf. There was a time a couple of years ago I wasn’t sure of what I was doing or whether what I had was good enough but I’ve seen this year that what I have is good enough.”

Hurley is the first to admit there is an intensity to his approach, even apologising at one point in this interview for getting into “very deep stuff”, before adding “but I’ve done a lot of work on it.”

His process is on aspects of his shot making and not being solely accountable for where the ball finishes or how you hit it.

“You call it ‘the before’,” Hurley explained. “Everything you can control before, like your target, where you choose to put your focus, how you choose to be. Are you going to be really assertive here, are you going to be brave?

“Because you have all these things pulling you away when you’ve a tough tee shot and there’s like bailout a little bit left and right is out of bounds or something, being brave in that moment to hit the shot required and not avoid hitting a certain shot knowing that you have the bailout.

“It’s just being really strong on 'this is the shot required here'. Let’s be assertive, and be hugely accepting before you hit it, you know, make peace with the fact that if I do hit this one out of bounds or whatever, I’m going to do it, I’m not going to do it because I was afraid to do something else.

“So I’ve been doing that all year and it’s evolved throughout the year and it will forever evolve because we’re forever changing and evolving ourselves.”

That constant evolution is something Hurley plans to continue with Coughlan by his side, a sports scientist he credits with pulling him back from a golfing abyss that was impacting his mental health.

“I started working with him about three years ago. I was lost at the time, I didn’t want to play golf anymore and had probably stopped but I ended up reaching out to him just because I was like, ‘I’m not sure what I want to do but this is the pain of what had happened and what I’d been through with my golf'.

“We’re still there. I just called him to see what he does and if he could help me with it and he was very open to getting to know me first and seeing if it was a good fit. I was in a really difficult spot, mentally, to be honest. At the beginning he was like, ‘right, we’ll work on these things’ and we did the work mainly on the golf course. We just worked through some of the scar tissue that I had and tried to repair a lot of that.

“He was very open, like ‘if you don’t want to play golf after this work, that’s fine, we don’t have to’. He would respect any decision I made but he was interested in helping me repair a lot of that scar tissue that I had from my early career professional golf.

“And then it just evolved. My golf started to get a bit better, I started to enjoy it a bit more and we just had a serious shift of focus, accountability and a big change in my behaviour and my values, what I chose to approach and reflect on when I play golf. A lot of classroom work, you could call it, going through narratives that I want rather than giving in to how I’m feeling in that moment.”

The work he did with Coughlan even informed Hurley how best to respond to innocent inquiries during conversations about how his golf was going, creating a more positive narrative and avoiding the awkwardness his previous answers would create.

“I’d be like, ‘yeah, it’s a bit of a struggle right now’ and (the response) would be very like, ‘shit, why did I ask him?’, I was very downbeat.

“But I created an answer that was a better answer. It was kind of like the start of things, creating and changing my narrative. So now my answer was like, ‘yeah, it’s actually really exciting. I’m with a new coach and there’s some really challenging things but I’m really excited to see where it goes. I don’t know what’s going to happen but we’ll see’.

“I guess I saw the power that changing something so simple like that had. I guess I’ve been doing that in every moment in my golf. It’s helped me, even my practice. Now I really approach it with a huge exploration mindset, an open mindset of ‘let’s just see. I want to get better at this, let’s explore it, let’s ask the right questions or ask any questions and talk through the answers and figure stuff out’.

“I guess we’ve really worked hard on taking limits off my golf and where I can go.

“Most of my goals have been around stuff I can control around my behavioural output, that process stuff I was talking about. Most of my goals this year were just about that, about furthering the path to mastering that.

“I knew that if I did that the golf would take care of itself and it just so happened that it has done. It’s a far cry from what it was before Covid. I was missing loads of cuts in a row, which was a very painful place to be in, especially with the way I was processing it. But now I’ve got a really good team around me.

“I would speak to Ed quite a bit, every time I play a tournament I speak to him nearly every day, preparing and to reflect on my rounds, reflect on the things I want to reflect on rather than the score.”

That the score is invariably also a pleasant one to reflect on is a natural by-product of those processes and conversations with the man who put him on the right path and that should hopefully mean that smile is a more regular fixture on Gary Hurley’s face in the coming seasons.