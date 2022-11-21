'An incredible week' - Leona Maguire hails best season ever after missing out on record payday

The Irish golfer came in second in Florida. 
Leona Maguire of Ireland reacts to a putt during the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club. Picture: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 12:45
Cian Locke

Leona Maguire hailed her 'best ever season' after she finished runner-up at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida this weekend. 

The Cavan woman just missed out on a record $2million purse as she came in second behind Lydia Ko.

"It was an incredible week," Maguire said afterwards. "A really great way to finish off the season. If you had offered me second at the start of the week, I would have grabbed it with both hands.

"It would have been nice to play a little bit better today, but it was really tough out there today. The wind was strong. It was cold. Pins were tricky.

"Didn't play the way I played yesterday, but grafted really well. Had some really key up-and-downs to keep me in it and keep a little pressure on Lydia, but she played really solid all day today and she's a deserving winner.

"There's obviously a lot of money on the line," she continued. "Every shot is really important. 

"But yeah, it's the last round of the season. You just want to finish it off as strongly as you can. That bogey on 14 was as good as some of the birdies I made all week. So proud of how I stayed in it and stayed patient.

"It's mixed emotions. Obviously I would have loved to have won, but four years ago pretty much this week I missed Q school by a shot. I drove by that exit on Sunday driving down here, and to be here today in this position, it's a big jump forward. It's been an incredible year. It's been my best season so far, and I've got better every year. Looking forward to the offseason now and hopefully can have an even better 2023."

