Rory McIlroy indicates he's good for Irish Open in 2023 at The K Club

AFTER an annus mirabilis of sorts, Rory McIlroy says he wants to knock off the phone and switch off before he sets a new list of goals for 2023. But already he has indicated he will be teeing it up at the K Club next September in the Horizon Irish Open.

The first man to win the Race to Dubai and be European No. 1, US No. 1 and world No. 1 in the same year, McIlroy knows that it's eight years since his last major triumph. But his remarkable 2022 consistency is worth celebrating as he reflects on the "ton of stuff" he's achieved this year.

"I feel like I'm healthy. I'm 33 and I feel like my body is in the best shape it's ever been and hopefully it's just moving ahead and keep on moving on. There are certain things that I can improve on. I still think there's room for improvement with my wedges - certain shots, different trajectories. And then, it's hard to just pinpoint the majors, but over the last few years it's the one thing that I haven't achieved that I would love to achieve again."

What McIlroy likes most about his own game at the moment is that he's not relying on one club to post a score. "I feel like if my driving is not on one day, I feel like my putting will bail me out. I feel like if my putting is not on, my iron play will bail me out, and if my iron play is not on, my short game will. I used to rely very heavily on one or two aspects of the game where now, I feel like now I'm pretty efficient at all areas of the game.

"That's been a huge thing this year. When you know that you're going to hole your fair share of putts, I think it takes pressure off your ball-striking. You don't feel like you have to hit it quite as close, and then off the tee, you don't feel as under pressure to hit fairways to then hit a green to give yourself a chance. I feel like if you're a good putter, it can sort of feed through the rest of your game and that's how it's felt this year.

"The thing that really set the foundation for why I won these rankings is my performances in the majors and in the bigger events on this tour. It feels funny winning (the Race to Dubai) without having an official win on this tour this year, but I think that speaks to the consistency levels I've played with over the course of the last few months."

In terms of his 2023 schedule and playing more on the DP World Tour, McIroy explained: "Hopefully down the line with the strategic alliance, you'll start to see more of a PGA TOUR DP World Tour. I'd say for next year, it's going to be pretty similar - I will be back here in Dubai at the end of January, and then I probably won't play in Europe again until July. Then you play your three FedExCup events in August, and then I'll play probably the Irish Open (at the K Club, Sept 7-10th) before The Ryder Cup."

Before all that, however, McIroy admitted he's ready for some downtime. "I'll probably just get away from the game a little bit. It's Thanksgiving week in the States next week, so I'll sort of get into that. Then on December 10th I am playing this match with Jordan, Justin Thomas and Tiger. After that, I might take it easy up until Christmas. But the season rolls around pretty quickly again, most likely I am going to play that first week in January in Hawai'i before heading back over to Dubai again.

"There's not that much downtime but the downtime I do have, I'll just try to get away from it. I vowed to turn my phone off for a week or so. It would be nice to just really get away from everything for a little while, so hopefully I'll be able to do that."