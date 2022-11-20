Rory McIlroy wraps up incredible season as European number one

Rory McIlroy has wrapped up an incredible season as DP World Tour number one.

McIlroy finished fourth in the DP World Tour event in Dubai, on 16-under par after a final round of 68, with John Rahm battling to win after opposition from Alex Horen and Tyrrell Hatton.

His finish was enough for the Irishman to take his place atop the tour rankings, amid the challenge of Ryan Fox and England's Matt Fitzpatrick.

In addition to winning the Harry Vardon Trophy for a fourth time, McIlroy's performance made him just the second player in history to win both the PGA Tour's FedExCup and top the DP World Tour leaderboard in the same campaign.

Reflecting on the accomplishment, McIlroy said: “It means a lot, it has been seven years since I have last done it, it has been a while.

“I’m very proud of myself.

"It seems like a long time since the San Antonio, the Texas Open, tournament before Augusta, but I got a ton of momentum at the Masters and just went from there.

"One of the things I am proud of over the last few years is that I don’t have to rely on one thing with my game.

"My goal has been to just become a more complete golfer."

That McIlroy has done, without doubt, and he's reaping all the rewards for it.