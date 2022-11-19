Leona Maguire shoots brilliant -9 round with $2m prize on the line

The Cavan woman takes a share of the lead into the final round.
Leona Maguire shoots brilliant -9 round with $2m prize on the line

NAPLES, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 19: Leona Maguire of Ireland reacts after a putt on the 16th green during the third round of the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on November 19, 2022 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 22:27

Leona Maguire shot a sensational nine-under 63 at the CME Group Tour Championship event in Florida today to take a share of the lead alongside New Zealander Lydia Ko heading into the final round.

The event at the Tiburon Golf Club has the richest pot in women's golf, with a $7 million total purse and a first prize cheque of $2m on the line. It's a carrot more than most men's PGA Tour events.

The Cavan woman began the third round seven shots adrift of Ko, but she had nine birdies in a flawless round that didn't produce a single bogie. For her part, the New Zealander shot a two-under 70 as the pair sit on -15, five clear of Jeongeun Lee and Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh.

More in this section

GOLF-EPGA-UAE Rory McIlroy’s stunning finish keeps him in contention
Emirates DP Wolrd Golf Matt Fitzpatrick moves into pole position to become European number one
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2022 - Day Four - St Andrews McIlroy frustrated as Fitzpatrick turns up heat in rankings race
<p>Rory McIlroy tees off at the 18th hole during DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Dokoupil)</p>

Rory McIlroy's 65 sets up final day battle with Matt Fitzpatrick for Euro top spot

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.225 s