Leona Maguire shoots brilliant -9 round with $2m prize on the line

Leona Maguire shot a sensational nine-under 63 at the CME Group Tour Championship event in Florida today to take a share of the lead alongside New Zealander Lydia Ko heading into the final round.
The event at the Tiburon Golf Club has the richest pot in women's golf, with a $7 million total purse and a first prize cheque of $2m on the line. It's a carrot more than most men's PGA Tour events.
The Cavan woman began the third round seven shots adrift of Ko, but she had nine birdies in a flawless round that didn't produce a single bogie. For her part, the New Zealander shot a two-under 70 as the pair sit on -15, five clear of Jeongeun Lee and Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh.