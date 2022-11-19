Leona Maguire shoots brilliant -9 round with $2m prize on the line

Leona Maguire shot a sensational nine-under 63 at the CME Group Tour Championship event in Florida today to take a share of the lead alongside New Zealander Lydia Ko heading into the final round.

The event at the Tiburon Golf Club has the richest pot in women's golf, with a $7 million total purse and a first prize cheque of $2m on the line. It's a carrot more than most men's PGA Tour events.