Waterford's Gary Hurley shoots 65 at Q-School to remain sixth

West Waterford’s Gary Hurley took another giant step towards winning his DP World Tour card when he carded a six-under 65 in the fourth round at the Qualifying School Final Stage in Spain to remain in solo sixth place in the race to finish in the top 25 and ties.

The Aglish star (29) remained true to the mental game mantras he has worked on for three years with Cork-based performance coach Dr Edward Coughlan and rattled off eight birdies to go into the last two rounds just five shots behind leader Simon Forsstrom, four shots inside the top-25.

On a day when Kinsale’s John Murphy carded a four-under 67 at the Lakes to move up to tied 35th on nine-under, three shots outside the top 25, Ardglass' Cormac Sharvin, Clandeboye’s Jonathan Caldwell and Greystones’ Paul Dunne missed the 72-hole cut for the top 70 and ties.

Sharvin missed out by two strokes on three-under par despite shooting a four-under 68 at the Hills with Caldwell a shot further back after a level par 71 at the Lakes and Dunne five off following his one-over 73 at the Hills.

“I played quite nice actually,” said Hurley, who made three birdies in his last four holes.

“I wasn't hitting great on the range and started off kind of a bit cagey. But then I was just very open to it coming back and then towards the back nine I started to hit a lot better and made a couple of really good birdies on 12 and 15, probably two of the longest holes on the course.

“So that was one against the field for sure. I was just very in it, just one shot at a time really, staying in the process of what I'm doing.”

Hurley explained that his strategy has been to separate playing the game from becoming overwrought thinking about what it all means.

“It's the same again,” he said of his plan for round five. “Same as I have been doing every round just really, really inoculated by the process of each shot that I am hitting.

“That's my main goal really. Allow the results to be what they are going to be and make peace with them whether they are going to be good, bad or indifferent. It's not really important to me.”

Murphy (24) knows he needs two low rounds to get his card and he’s hoping the putting warms up after ending up frustrated as he got to five-under with four to go but bogeyed the 15th and failed to birdie either of the par-fives coming home.

“I played lovely,” Murphy said. “I’m a bit frustrated, to be honest. I felt like there was a low one out there for the taking but I just didn't convert.

"But that's alright, we got 36 holes left to go. Lots of golf left so I just have to have to keep doing what I'm doing, putting the ball in play, putting it in positions and trying to make a few eventually.

“I've always said if I could make that top 70 number, anything can happen in those last few rounds.

“So I think it's just keeping myself in it the whole way through. Then, obviously there's some good opportunities out there the last couple of rounds to move up the leaderboard.

“I'm just going to try to do that, stay on top of things off the tee make sure I'm in good positions and see where that leaves me.” As for his strategy for the final round, he said: “I think to be honest, I'm going to try keep the same strategy just hit fairways hit greens, I think I only missed one green out there today. I had a lot of good looks for birdie on a lot of holes.

“If I can just stay patient, we’ve got a lot of golf left to play in this tournament. So hopefully they'll start to drop.”

Forsström will take a two-shot lead into the fifth day after he posted a six under par 65 on the Lakes Course to lead on 21-under par from England’s Daniel Brown.

The cut fell at five under par, with 72 players making it through to the final two rounds which will be played on the Lakes Course at Infinitum where the top 25 and ties will earn DP World Tour playing privileges.