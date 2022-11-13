Hurley remains on course at Q-School as Murphy slips back

West Waterford's Gary Hurley was pleased to stay "in the saddle" despite not having his best stuff and card a two-under 70 that leaves him tied sixth at halfway in the race to make the top 25 and ties at the DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage in Spain.

Hurley turned in one-under par on the back nine at the Hills Course, and while he was disappointed to follow birdies at the seventh and eighth, his 16th and 17th, with a closing bogey, he was pleased to remain upbeat when things weren't going his way.

"It's a good score," said Hurley, who is just five strokes behind leader Simon Forsstrom on 10-under par at Infinitum in Tarragona.

'To be honest, I really struggled with my game today, but I just stayed in the saddle and I just kept fighting one shot at a time. I'm happy with my application given the game I had with me today."

Hurley has worked hard on his mental game with Dr Edward Coughlan for the past three years and admitted that saved him in round three.

"My previous self, you could say would have struggled, and I don't think I would have shot two under," Hurley said. "I struggled today with my swing and I didn't really get upset at all."

It was a tougher day for Kinsale's John Murphy, who struggled on the greens at the tight Hills Course and shot a one-over 73 that leaves him tied 37th on five-under, two strokes outside the magical top 25 and ties who will be awarded cards after six rounds.

"To be honest, I never got the hang of the greens up on the Hills Course," Murphy said after mixing two birdies with one bogey and a double-bogey six at his fourth hole. "I'm not chasing, but there's a long way to go now. I know I need a few low ones if I want to push my way up.” Clandeboye's Jonathan Caldwell made three birdies and four bogeys, including one at the 18th, in a one-over 73 at the Hills that leaves him tied 68th on two-under.

The top 70 and ties after Monday's fourth round will make the cut and Paul Dunne gave himself a chance of making it when he made five birdies in a four-under 67 at the Lakes that leaves him tied 78th on one-under, just one stroke outside the projected cut mark.

Ardglass Cormac Sharvin needs a low round at the Hills to remain in the hunt after a level par 71 at the Lakes left him tied 104th on one-over.

Forsström posted a brilliant seven under par 65 on the Hills to lead by two shots on 15-under par from Englishman Daniel Brown and Denmark's John Axelsen.

"I'm really happy with my game today," he said. "I focussed on hitting one shot at a time, not stressing and luckily, I ended up at the top of the leaderboard. My ball striking was incredible, and I think it is probably the best I have ever hit the ball."