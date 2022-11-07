Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

Rory McIlroy will team up with Tiger Woods to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in The Match on December 10
MATCH: Rory McIlroy will team up with Tiger Woods to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in The Match on December 10.

Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 18:59
PA Sport

Rory McIlroy will team up with Tiger Woods to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in The Match on December 10.

The seventh version of the exhibition challenge will take place at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida as Woods returns to the event he helped launch.

Woods is still recovering from injuries suffered in a car accident but will partner McIlroy, who will debut in The Match.

Spieth and Thomas are long-time friends and will also be taking part for the first time.

Phil Mickelson beat Woods in the inaugural event in 2018, with the last event taking place on June 1 when Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were victorious against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in a clash of American football quarterbacks.

