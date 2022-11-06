Seamus Power hits hole-in-one on way to impressive 63

The Waterford is hoping to back up his win in Bermuda. 
IN FORM: Ireland's Seamus Power celebrates a birdie on the 17th hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Club de Golf El Camaleon. Picture: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Seamus Power's hopes of making it back-to-back wins on the PGA tour are still alive after a round of 63 at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on Saturday.

The Waterford native notched a hole in one at the eighth to boost his ambitions.

Power's effort was the best round of the day and he's now seven shots behind leader Russell Henley, who posted a 65.

“I mean, I'm just going to try to get my mind off of golf a little right now and get some dinner and watch a little football, maybe watch the World Series and just kind of go into tomorrow, new day and just do the best I can,” said Henley, who hasn't won since 2017. 

“Out here you’ve got to keep attacking. Everybody’s so good and everybody can go low, so it’s a tough game out her. I don’t think I’ve ever had a lead like this. It’s definitely tough to finish golf tournaments, so I’m just really trying not to think about the score and just think about each shot.”


