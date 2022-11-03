Power continues his fine form with opening 67 in Mexico

Seamus Power continued his strong form with a four-under par 67 in the opening round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Power, fresh off his second PGA Tour victory in Bermuda, began his round in style, birdieing his opening hole, the par 3 10th. Further birdies followed on the 13th and 15th as the Waterford man turned in three under. Playing with former Open champion Collin Morikawa, Power had further birdies on the 2nd and the 8th, with just a lone dropped shot in the 3rd.

On a day of low scoring in Mexico, Will Gordon shot a 9-under 62 to take the early lead.

Scottie Scheffler, who finished fourth at Mayakoba last season, opened this year’s edition with a bogey-free 65 at El Camaleón Golf Course.

Scheffler is grouped with Viktor Hovland, the two-time defending champion, for the first two rounds. Hovland, who shot a matching 6-under 65, went on a heater after making the turn – firing a 6-under 30 for his second nine holes.

With a win or solo second this week, Scheffler will return to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking. FedExCup champ Rory McIlroy reclaimed the top spot with his triumph at The CJ Cup in South Carolina.

Scheffler’s putting has been a question mark since his Masters triumph but he said he had “solid” putts at The CJ Cup, despite a T45 result, and more solid putts today – only needing 26.

“Solid golf is fun. Stress-free,” said Scheffler. “If you can keep the ball in play, the golf course is gettable.”

Meanwhile, Tom McKibben and John Murphy have ground to make up after the opening round of the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final.

McKibben, who started the week 15th in the rankings, started with fours pars but then bogeyed five out of the next six to leave himself well down the field at 5 over par. However, the Hollywood teenager showed plenty of grit to claim four birdies on the back nine to shoot a one-over-par 73 at Club de Golf Alcanada, Mallorca.

John Murphy also had a nightmare start to his round, with five bogeys and one birdie on the opening nine. The Kinsale man steadied the ship after that but finished four over, well down the field.

Javier Sainz and Euan Walker made the perfect start in their quest for a DP World Tour card by each posting four under par rounds of 68 on day one of the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A.

The duo lead by one after both carding four under par back nines at Club de Golf Alcanada as they look to climb into the top 20 on the Road to Mallorca Rankings and secure DP World Tour playing rights for 2023.

At the second stage of Q-School, Gary Hurley lies in second place at Emporda Golf, in Girona, after an opening five-under-par 66, highlighted by an eagle 3 at the par 5 12th, left him in a tie for second, two shots behind Jarryd Felton of Australia. Stuart Grehan was one shot further back on four under.

At Las Colinas Golf & Country Club, in Alicante, Niall Kearney lies one under, five shots off the lead. Jonathan Yates shot a four under 67 at Isla Canela Links, in Huelva. Meanwhile, Conor O'Rourke and Ruaidhri McGee shot four and three under respectively at Desert Springs Golf Club, in Almeria, as they all battle to make it into the final stage of Q-School in two weeks time.