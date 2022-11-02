Scheduling key for Power but Majors could hold key to Ryder Cup door

Séamus Power admits his phone was blowing up with calls and messages from friends and well-wishers — as well as the likes of Luke Donald, Paul McGinley, Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry —as he enjoyed a few well-earned pints with caddie Simon Keelan in Bermuda on Sunday night.

The West Waterford man had a big group of Irish and British ex-pats for company in his hotel as he celebrated his second PGA Tour win in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

There was lots to celebrate in his meteoric rise from 463rd to 32nd in the world over the last 19 months. But while he will have five weeks off after he plays the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba this week before shutting down after the RSM Classic in a fortnight, Power believes contending for a Major win next year could be key as he battles some of the biggest names in European golf for just three spots on Luke Donald’s team via the World Points List.

Winning Majors or even contending for them requires a top caddie and Power admits Keelan - who is a former club pro at Monkstown Golf Club in Cork - has been a major part of his success.

“Simon's been a huge addition,” Power said. “I really feel that when I get in contention and stuff. It's kind of just game-changing in those situations. I just found myself on a much better spot on the course, especially with Simon there to help.”

Keelan will be key for Power as he looks to put himself in the mix for one of golf's four Majors in 2023 as a means of qualifying for Luke Donald’s team for Rome.

"Yeah, I mean absolutely,” 35-year-old Power said when asked if he felt he could win a Major, having finished tied 27th in the Masters, tied ninth in the US PGA and joint 12th in the US Open this year.

"That's the only reason you're going to play. Obviously, the microscope is bigger and the pressure's going to be a lot bigger. But I saw last summer my game held up really well.

"I felt like I played very well in the Masters, couldn't get my putter going, but I really felt I played very well in the US Open and the PGA. To see my game kind of hold up under those kinds of conditions was very encouraging.

"Depending on the courses and that sort of stuff, I feel like if I can get myself in a good spot, I should have at least an opportunity to win on Sunday.”

While the Ryder Cup qualifying period ends the weekend before the Horizon Irish Open, which has been moved from early July to September 7-10, Power knows grabbing one of three spots in the European team via the Ryder Cup World Points list could depend on the Majors.

"I only had a brief conversation with Luke last week, but I didn't get into all that much," admitted Power, whose win secured his PGA Tour exemption until the end of 2025 and starts in all the big PGA Tour events next year.

"Rory and Jon Rahm or Viktor Hovland, they rack up so many points. I feel like to get one of those, you probably have to at least be very close to winning a major, certainly like a solo second or something.

"To be honest, I'm still in the same spot, I think where those world points are going to be very difficult. And for me, the European spots would be very difficult to get also.

"But there are six wildcard spots, and I know if I can play well and continue to kind of have good results, I'd at least be in the group for picks. Yeah, that's still going to be the goal. It's still early on in the process, but to get a win and get on the radar a little bit more was a nice bonus."

Currently eighth in the World Points list, Power has decided to stick with his Fall Series schedule and play Mayakoba this week and the RSM Classic at Sea Island before shutting down until the New Year.

He will resume at the winners-only Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua from January 5-8 but admits his January schedule is up in the air as he prepares to decide where to play with the new Hero Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from January 13-15 -- a new version of the old Seve Cup between Continental Europe and Great Britain and Ireland -- high on his list of priorities.

Having soared to a career-high of 32nd this week, the Tooraneena native insists reaching the top 25 in the world is one of his goals for the remainder of the PGA Tour season.

Donald will be tasked with picking the Hero Cup team, and Power is keen to do everything he can to make it easy for the Englishman to pick him should he fail to qualify automatically for Rome.

"I remember even like when I was in Rio, I remember Paul McGinley, I'm not going to name names, but he was telling me a golfer that he would have gotten a pick if he had gone and showed a little bit more interest in, I think it was an event in Denmark close before the Ryder Cup and the player didn't go and he didn't get the pick," Power recalled. "So I definitely don't want a situation like that, so I'm definitely going to talk to Luke, for sure.

“I'm going to try to talk to Paul and Pádraig as well, you know, both being captains before and what they would like to see from a guy who's based in the US but still wants to play in the Ryder Cup.

"Before I finalise any schedule, I'm definitely going to talk to those guys and see what we kind of come up with."