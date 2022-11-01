Irish Open set for new September slot at K Club in 2023

The Horizon Irish Open will move to a new slot in the golf calendar next year.

The K Club will host the event between September 7-10, 2023 in a change that organisers say will attract a stronger field.

The 2006 Ryder Cup venue will also host the event in 2025 and 2027, with the Challenge Tour’s Irish Challenge being played there in the intervening years, 2022, 2024 and 2026.

Ryder Cup qualification for the 2023 renewal in Rome will be finalised on September 3, the week ahead of the Irish Open.

“The K Club has always had a strong reputation as a venue for hosting successful, international golf events," said Paul Heery, General Manager of the venue.

"Now, with the guidance and fresh energy from new ownership, we are delighted to be back hosting tournaments of this calibre.

“Supporting the golfing community in Ireland is an extremely important focus for us at The K Club. Our team is incredibly proud to be making this long-term commitment to Irish golf which will see us host six years of high-profile tournaments in Ireland.

“The new date for the Horizon Irish Open will attract a stronger field of golfers, resulting in a more exciting and engaging event for both competitors and followers. We very much look forward to welcoming players from all over the world to our Arnold Palmer designed courses and watching the dramatic action unfold on the fairways.”

Next year’s tournament will be the second staging of the Irish Open at The K Club, the first time coming in 2016 when Rory McIlroy famously claimed the title as he eagled the final hole to win by three strokes, earning his first professional victory on Irish soil.