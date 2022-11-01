Séamus Power takes a giant career leap with Bermuda win

Séamus Power insists he never contemplated giving up the game even when he failed to finish inside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings in three of his first four seasons on the PGA TOUR.

The 35-year-old Toornaneena man jumped 16 places to a career-high 32nd in the Official World Ranking when he closed with a one-under 70 to win his second title, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, by a shot from Belgium’s Thomas Detry on 19-under par. Power was ranked 429th in the world at the start of 2021.

Power’s two-year exemption for winning means he’s effectively got job security until the end of 2025 and at fifth in the FedEx Cup standings, he’s not only guaranteed a place in the 2023 Playoffs, he’s also eighth in Europe’s Ryder Cup World Point List and set to play all four Majors again in 2023 with the Masters and the US PGA already locked in.

Unlike final round playing partner Ben Griffin, who gave up the game and got a job as a mortgage broker before coming back to win his card via the Korn Ferry Tour last season, Power never doubted himself.

“I always said if I thought that I was good enough to win on the PGA TOUR, I was probably going to keep playing,” Power said in Hamilton after Sunday’s wind-lashed final round. “If I thought for a second I wasn't, I would have stopped. Honestly, if I thought it in six months, I would have stopped in six months. That was my mentality going into it.

“I didn't have any interest in playing not at the highest level for a long time. I wanted to play at the highest level and if I didn't think I could win, I would have stopped probably early on.”

Power won on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2016 to earn promotion to the PGA TOUR and while he made the top 125 who contest the playoffs and finished 114th in the FedEx Cup in 2018, he was 130th in 2017, 143rd in 2019 and 151st in 2020 before he broke through in 2021, winning the Barbasol Championship after a six-hole playoff.

He hasn’t looked back since and he now has the "freedom" to chase his golfing dreams next year, which include contending again in Majors and making a run at qualifying for the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.

"The first one was amazing but to be able to win again, it's fantastic," Power said of a second PGA TOUR win that came courtesy of a tournament record 28 birdies which earned him the right to make a charitable donation.

"It's pretty much a three-year exemption and all the cool things that come with it. You're so proud and it's amazing to be able to do it again.

"When you don't have the exemption, every year is year-to-year and it's tough going. So an extra couple of years is fantastic. To be able to focus on practising and improving and just playing my own game and not really worrying about all that stuff.

"I noticed that last season having the winner's exemption for '21-'22, I was really able to play much more freely when you're up near the lead and I think that's a nice thing to be able to do.”

He’s looking forward to all the bonuses that come with winning but the comfort of being comfortably inside the world’s top 50 is priceless.

"It opens doors as you get higher in the World Rankings; all those kinds of things are just all positives,” he said. “So yeah, once it sinks in, I think some of the other stuff will hit me in probably the next few days, but for now, just over the moon, just delighted to get the win."

Power tied 27th on his debut in the Masters, and finished ninth in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, and 12th in the US Open at Brookline before missing the cut in The Open at St Andrews.

He was 24th in the FedEx Cup heading to the playoffs and was disappointed not to make the top 30 who qualified for the Tour Championship.

He admitted he was becoming concerned about his falling world ranking as he struggled to post a high finish after The Open.

Now he can play the schedule that will give him the best chance of winning one of six automatic places in Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup team and a trip to Abu Dhabi Golf Club in January for the inaugural Hero Cup between Europe and Great Britain and Ireland is now on the cards.

"We just chatted briefly,” Power of his meeting with Donald in Bermuda. "There's a new event; he was just telling me some details about it - the GB&I vs Europe team event and some of the options I might have.

"As I said to him before this week, how I played in (the RSM Classic in two weeks) was going to affect some of my schedule, so obviously, this helps a lot, gives me more flexibility going forward. I'm going to talk to him about it again now that I have a little bit more freedom to play where I want.”

Having reached the quarter-finals of the WGC Dell Technologies Matchplay in Austin March, eventually losing to the future Masters champion and PGA TOUR Player of the Year, Scottie Scheffler, Power has come on in leaps and bounds since his last win.

He was the favourite coming into the week in Bermuda and confessed his second win felt easier than the first, even though he fell two strokes behind Griffin with seven holes to go.

"It's never going to be easy, but I certainly felt very comfortable right from the get-go,” he said.

With Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Darren Clarke and Pádraig Harrington all winning big this year, Power admits success is contagious.

"Yeah, it's been great," he said. "You know, it's one of those things. Once you see other guys win, it just gives you a little bit of a boost knowing that you can get back there yourself.”