The Waterford man held his nerve to take his second PGA tour victory. 
Seamus Power holds on to win Bermuda Championship

POWER PLAY:  Seamus Power of Ireland hits his first shot on the 7th hole during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. Picture: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 21:11
PA Sport

Ireland's Seamus Power boosted his Ryder Cup ambitions with a second PGA Tour title at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Power followed up three rounds of 65 with a final-day 70 to edge out Belgium's Thomas Detry by one shot.

"This course was always going to be a tale of two sides," Power told Sky Sports.

"You're going to make some birdies on the front and I knew it was going to be really hard coming in.

"I made hard work of it in the end, but I'm delighted to get it done."

Power won the Barbasol Championship in 2021 and has made no secret of his ambition to represent Europe at the Ryder Cup in Rome next September.

The 35-year-old from Waterford closed out victory despite bogeying the final hole when his approach shot slipped off the green's false front.

Power said: "It's a completely different feeling (to the first win) but it's just as special. I play a lot of tournaments and it's going to take a little while to sink in."

Detry finished with birdies on 17 and 18 to push Power all the way with a closing round of 70.

England's Jordan Smith won the Portuguese Masters earlier on Sunday, and Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald expressed his delight over the form of some potential European team members.

Donald tweeted: "Smith, Power, Detry - 1,1,2. Very happy with that. A good week for European golf."

Jordan Smith stormed to a wire-to-wire victory at the Portugal Masters, firing a flawless final-round 63 to win by three shots and finish the tournament with a stunning 30-under-par total.

The Englishman made an eagle and six birdies on Sunday to claim his first win since the Porsche European Open in 2017 and move into the top 10 on the DP World Tour rankings.

As well as holing some monster putts and producing a wonderful display of ball-striking, Smith pulled off one of the best par saves of the week at the 11th after getting into tree trouble.

Gavin Green, who finished in second on 27 under par courtesy of his closing 64, barely put a foot wrong but there was nothing he could do to stop Smith.

After his win, an emotional Smith said: "It's just nice to finally get that second win.

"I'm just really happy with how I've done this year."

Tapio Pulkkanen was five shots further behind Green in third, one ahead of fourth-placed Eddie Pepperell.

German duo Hurly Long and Sebastian Heisele were tied for fifth on 19 under, with Heisele heading into retirement on a high.

Everyone who started the week in the top 117 on the rankings managed to stay there, despite the best efforts of Renato Paratore, who missed out on keeping his card by one place despite his breath-taking 58-foot birdie on the last.

