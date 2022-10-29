Power sparkles again in Bermuda to take share of lead into final round

Seamus Power will head out in Sunday's final group at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship hunting his second PGA Tour triumph.
The Waterford native has been a model of consistency at Port Royal Golf Club on the island nation this week and Saturday proved to be no different as Power carded a third-straight 65 to put himself into a tie for the lead ahead of the final round.
The 35-year-old who claimed his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Barbasol Championship last year, sits on 18-under alongside American Ben Griffin with Australia's Aaron Baddeley and Kevin Yu from taiwan two shots further back.
In truth Power could and should be clear of the field given his scintillating play Saturday. He started like a man possessed and carded four-straight birdies from the second to the fifth before adding another on the ninth to turn in a sparkling 31. When another birdie followed on the 11th, he looked unstoppable. That's when a mini-disaster struck.
A double-bogey five on the short 13th briefly threatened to derail Power's round but the 36-ranked player in the world, and highest ranked in the field, lived up to his status and steadied himself impressively before going again.
A birdie two a the next short hole, the 16th, was followed by another on the 17th and Power moved to the summit. With a purse of $6.5 million at stake, an exciting Sunday is in store.