Seamus Power in contention to push for second Tour win

A second successive six under par round has put Seamus Power in a strong position at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

The Waterford golfer shot a second consecutive 65 to sit at 12 under par overall, two shots behind leaders Ben Crane and Austin Smotherman.

Power, who at No 48 is the highest-ranked player at Port Royal, finished in 12th place at the same event in 2021. He has made the cut in two of his first three starts on the PGA Tour this season but failed to break the top 20 on either occasion.

Power bogeyed the 10th, his opening hole, before bouncing back immediately with a birdie on 11, followed by birdies on 14, 16, and 18 to make the turn in three under. Another birdie followed on the 2nd, followed by two more on 6 and 7 to round off an excellent day's work.

Power, who was happy to get into the clubhouse as the weather deteriorated, birdied the signature clifftop par 3 16th hole for the second straight day. “I know it wasn’t playing as hard today, it was an 8-iron, but still, it’s an intimidating hole and you kind of feel like you’re picking up some ground there making some twos,” he said afterwards.

Power is seeking to follow Rory McIlroy's win last week to claim his second career title on the tour having made his breakthrough in last year’s Barbasol Championship.

Meanwhile, England's Jordan Smith sits alongside Gavin Green at the top of the leaderboard at the halfway point of the Portugal Masters after following up Thursday's flawless 62 with a 67.

Overnight leader Smith finished his second round with back-to-back birdies at the 17th and 18th to head into the weekend on 13 under par at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.

He joined fellow morning starter Green on that mark after the Malaysian had carded seven birdies and a solitary bogey in his second-round 65.

Finn Tapio Pulkkanen and Frenchman Benjamin Hebert were one shot back in a tie for third after they each followed up opening 66s with matching 64s to remain bogey-free after 36 holes, while England's Eddie Pepperell was in a four-man group on 11 under after also carding a 64 on Friday.

Smith has been struggling with illness after catching flu last weekend but showed no sign of that out on course.

He said: "It's always tough following a round like that yesterday.

"I felt like I hit it just as good, just missed a couple more greens and didn't quite putt as well, but I was happy with the way I finished there."

With this week's event being the last chance for players to earn points to keep their DP World Tour playing privileges, several of those who needed to make the cut in order to keep their hopes alive did so.

Among them was Englishman David Horsey, who came into the week 123rd on the rankings - six adrift of the magic mark of 117. He made eight birdies and one bogey in his 64 to make it through to the weekend and remain in with a chance.