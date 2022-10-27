Ian Poulter insists he will play in Ryder Cup again despite signing for LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy wants the Ryder Cup to be free of LIV players
Ian Poulter insists he will play in Ryder Cup again despite signing for LIV Golf

England's Ian Poulter.

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 11:38
Ewan Murray

Ian Poulter has insisted his Ryder Cup days are far from over, while dismissing any sense he has turned his back on the biennial joust between Europe and the US by signing for LIV Golf.

Poulter, an iconic figure for the European team, is at the forefront of a legal challenge to the DP World Tour aimed at allowing LIV golfers to feature on that circuit. Regardless of the outcome of that, the assumption is Poulter, Sergio García, Lee Westwood and other LIV rebels will not feature in the Ryder Cup ever again. Rory McIlroy has been firm in his belief that the Ryder Cup should be a LIV-free zone.

Poulter, speaking in Miami before the final LIV event of 2022, has other ideas. “We can still qualify for the team as far as I’m aware,” Poulter said. “Unless we’ve been told we can’t qualify, then I’m still ready to play as much as I possibly can and try and make that team.”

Speaking in the Guardian this week, McIlroy said he felt a sense of “betrayal” by European teammates who had at least jeopardised their Ryder Cup futures by accepting LIV’s lucrative overtures.

“Look, my commitment to the Ryder Cup I think goes before me,” added Poulter. “I don’t think that should ever come in question. I’ve always wanted to play Ryder Cups and have played with as much passion as anyone else that I’ve ever seen play a Ryder Cup. I don’t know where that comment really has come from, to be honest.” Henrik Stenson, who was briefly Europe’s Ryder Cup captain, has firmly denied he used the position as leverage for a move to LIV. Phil Mickelson was accused by McIlroy of issuing “propaganda” when asserting LIV was trending upwards against a downward spiral for the PGA Tour. Mickelson – more confident than he has looked at any point since joining LIV – was not of a mind to publicly joust with the Northern Irishman.

“I think a lot of Rory,” Mickelson said. “I really have the utmost respect for him. “Maybe I shouldn’t have said stuff like that, I don’t know. But if I’m just looking at LIV Golf and where we are today to where we were six, seven months ago and people are saying this is dead in the water.

“Here we are today, a force in the game that’s not going away, that has players of this calibre that are moving professional golf throughout the world and the excitement level in the countries around the world of having some of the best players in the game of golf coming to their country and competing. It’s pretty remarkable how far LIV Golf has come in the last six, seven months. I don’t think anybody can disagree with that.”

Mickelson’s meeting with the Open champion Cameron Smith is the pick of the opening matches of this LIV Team Championship, which begins on Friday. Every player is guaranteed a $250,000 payday from their appearance.

Guardian

More in this section

The CJ Cup - Final Round Rory's rebound: 'I had a really rough Ryder Cup. I was outside the top 10 in the world — it’s not a position that I’m used to being in'
CJ Cup Golf Rory McIlroy back on top of the world after claiming CJ Cup crown
Rory McIlroy Rory McIlroy wins CJ Cup to reclaim world number one spot
<p>IN THE AFTERGLOW: Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning during the final round of the CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club on October 23, 2022 in Ridgeland, South Carolina. Pic: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images</p>

LIV, laugh, love: Rory McIlroy reflects on betrayal, tears and joy in a year like no other

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.263 s