Rory McIlroy wins CJ Cup to reclaim world number one spot

Defending champion Rory McIlroy produced a final round of 67 to secure victory at the CJ Cup and regain the tag of world number one
Rory McIlroy wins CJ Cup to reclaim world number one spot

WORLD NUMBER ONE: Rory McIlroy hits on the first fairway during the final round of the CJ Cup golf tournament. Pic: AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Sun, 23 Oct, 2022 - 23:10
PA Sport

Defending champion Rory McIlroy produced a final round of 67 to secure victory at the CJ Cup and regain the tag of world number one.

The 33-year-old carded seven birdies to finish on 17 under par at the Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina, a shot ahead of American Kurt Kitayama despite bogeying the final two holes.

As a result of his 23rd PGA Tour victory, the four-time major winner went to the top of the rankings for the ninth time in his career.

Asked what returning to number one in the world meant to him, McIlroy told Sky Sports: "It means a lot. I've worked so hard over the last 12 months to get myself back to this place. I feel like I'm enjoying the game as much as I ever have.

"I absolutely love the game of golf. When I go out there and I play with that joy, it's definitely shown over these last 12 months.

"It feels awesome. I'm looking forward to celebrating with my team tonight and the next couple of weeks because I think it's a big achievement. I'm really proud of myself right now and I want to go and enjoy this."

More in this section

Mallorca Golf Open - Day Four Relief for Yannik Paul as Armitage shanks
The CJ Cup - Round One Masterful McIlroy makes his move to take CJ Cup lead in Carolina 
ISPS HANDA UK Championship - Day Four - The Belfry Paul's sparkling 62 keeps Fox in sights in Mallorca
<p>WORLD NUMBER ONE: Rory McIlroy held his nerve to climbed to the top of the world rankings by retaining his CJ Cup title in South Carolina. Pic: Stephen B. Morton/AP</p>

Rory McIlroy back on top of the world after claiming CJ Cup crown

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.23 s