Masterful McIlroy makes his move to take CJ Cup lead in Carolina 

Rory McIlroy provided plenty of fireworks to kick off the weekend in South Carolina as the Irishman charged into a one-shot lead at the CJ Cup on Saturday.
McIlroy has been vocal about wanting to win this week because victory would not only see him defend his title but send him back to the top of the world rankings for the ninth time in his career. A strong finish to his second round on Friday, when he fired four birdies in his final six holes, set him up nicely for moving day.
And that continued on Saturday as he birdied the par-five second hole bounced back from a bogey on the third with an eagle three on the fourth. In a stacked field at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, SC, McIlroy's opening 66 followed by Friday's 67 provided the kind of consistency it would take to contend.
Saturday however was much more of a rollercoaster. Another bridie arrived at the short seventh before a second eagle at the par five 12th had McIlroy really rolling. However two bogeys sandwiched either side of another birdie on the 16th left him signing for a four-under 67 to put him on -13.
But that was still enough for a one-shot lead over Spain's Jon Rahm, in a tie for second with American Kurt Kitayama and Korea's KH Lee. Shane Lowry was five shots further back in a tie of 14th on seven under after a frustrating 71. Wasterford's Seamus Power had a Saturday to largely forget as four bogeys after the turn saw him card a 74 and drop back to three under, good for 31st overall.