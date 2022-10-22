Masterful McIlroy makes his move to take CJ Cup lead in Carolina 

Rory McIlroy provided plenty of fireworks to kick off the weekend in South Carolina as the Irishman charged into a one-shot lead at the CJ Cup on Saturday.

McIlroy has been vocal about wanting to win this week because victory would not only see him defend his title but send him back to the top of the world rankings for the ninth time in his career. A strong finish to his second round on Friday, when he fired four birdies in his final six holes, set him up nicely for moving day.