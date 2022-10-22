Paul's sparkling 62 keeps Fox in sights in Mallorca

Yannik Paul shares the lead with Ryan Fox ahead of the final round of the Mallorca Golf Open after carding three eagles and as many birdies in a sparkling 62 on Saturday.
The German raised hopes of a 59 on a low-scoring day at Son Muntaner Golf Club after picking up nine shots in his first 11 holes but closed with seven straight pars to sit alongside New Zealand's Fox on 16 under par.
Fox put himself in a strong position to claim his third victory of the 2022 season after posting a bogey-free 65.
Englishmen Dale Whitnell and Marcus Armitage were two shots behind the co-leaders in a tie for third, with countryman Richard Mansell one further back after his course-record 61 which featured eight birdies on the back nine.
Paul admitted thoughts of a 59 did enter his head, telling the DP World Tour website: "It was obviously really good. I had three eagles today, that's obviously a special day.
"Once I made the eagle on the 11th, I was nine under through 11 and thought 'maybe I could shoot 59 today'.
"Then I played well, but just the putts didn't drop. But overall obviously really happy with my round."