Dale Whitnell grabs Mallorca Open lead with Ryan Fox on the prowl

England's Dale Whitnell equalled the course record to claim a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Mallorca Open. He carded an eagle and six birdies in a bogey-free 63
Dale Whitnell grabs Mallorca Open lead with Ryan Fox on the prowl

COURSE RECORD: Dale Whitnell of England tees off on the ninth hole on day two of the Mallorca Golf Open at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Pic: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 20:33
Phil Casey

England's Dale Whitnell equalled the course record to claim a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Mallorca Open.

Whitnell carded an eagle and six birdies in a bogey-free 63 at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma, matching the mark set by compatriot Marcus Armitage on day one.

The 34-year-old's total of 11 under par left him a shot ahead of New Zealand's Ryan Fox, who is seeking a third win of the season to close the gap on Rory McIlroy at the top of the money list.

Whitnell told Sky Sports: "Going back a month I was in a position where I could lose my card and had a 12th in Italy, 26th in France and 10th in the Dunhill (Links Championship) which secured my place for the year.

"Now I've got bigger goals and aspirations to make the last two events."

A first DP World Tour title would take Whitnell from 91st to 35th on the money list, with the top 60 qualifying for the lucrative Nedbank Golf Challenge and the top 50 contesting the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard is three shots off the lead after two late bogeys in his 69, with compatriot and defending champion Jeff Winther two strokes further back after also recording a 69.

More in this section

The CJ Cup - Round One Rory McIlroy one shot off the lead at CJ Cup, while Power makes a charge
The CJ Cup - Preview Day 3 Rory McIlroy dismisses Phil Mickelson view that PGA Tour trending downwards
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2022 - Day Three - St Andrews McIlroy sets sights on reclaiming world No.1 spot in Carolina
<p>Kate Dwyer (Maynooth) winner of the Irish Intervarsity Championship at Rosslare Golf Club. Photo: Golffile </p>

Kate Dwyer becomes first female winner of Irish Intervarsity Golf Championship

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.293 s