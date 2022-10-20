Rory McIlroy one shot off the lead at CJ Cup

Rory McIlroy is a single shot off clubhouse leaders Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax at the CJ Cup.
The Holywood man shot an opening round of 66 to take a tie for third at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.
McIlroy had three birdies on the spin between holes 4 and 6 and added two more on the back nine on what was another good showing from the in-form Irishman.
Shane Lowry also impressed, carding for a three-under 68 to lie in a tie for 10th.
Séamus Power is currently three under after 12 holes.
McIlroy can reclaim the world number one for the ninth time if he defends his CJ Cup title.