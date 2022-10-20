Rory McIlroy one shot off the lead at CJ Cup

Rory McIlroy is a single shot off clubhouse leaders Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax at the CJ Cup.

The Holywood man shot an opening round of 66 to take a tie for third at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

McIlroy had three birdies on the spin between holes 4 and 6 and added two more on the back nine on what was another good showing from the in-form Irishman.

Shane Lowry also impressed, carding for a three-under 68 to lie in a tie for 10th.

Séamus Power is currently three under after 12 holes.

McIlroy can reclaim the world number one for the ninth time if he defends his CJ Cup title.

More to follow