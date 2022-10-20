Rory McIlroy one shot off the lead at CJ Cup

Shane Lowry is just two strokes further back after his first round in South Carolina. 
Rory McIlroy one shot off the lead at CJ Cup

FIELD OF DREAMS: Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club. Picture: Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 20:18

Rory McIlroy is a single shot off clubhouse leaders Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax at the CJ Cup. 

The Holywood man shot an opening round of 66 to take a tie for third at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

McIlroy had three birdies on the spin between holes 4 and 6 and added two more on the back nine on what was another good showing from the in-form Irishman.

Shane Lowry also impressed, carding for a three-under 68 to lie in a tie for 10th.  

Séamus Power is currently three under after 12 holes.

McIlroy can reclaim the world number one for the ninth time if he defends his CJ Cup title.  

More to follow 

More in this section

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2022 - Day Three - St Andrews McIlroy sets sights on reclaiming world No.1 spot in Carolina
Phil Mickelson File Photo LIV tour could create its own majors, claims Saudi golf chief
ZOZO Championship - Final Round Keegan Bradley wins Zozo for first PGA Tour win in 4 years
<p>STRAIGHT SHOOTER: McIlroy praticing before the CJ Cup in Ridgeland, South Carolina, which tees off Thursday. </p>

Rory McIlroy dismisses Phil Mickelson view that PGA Tour trending downwards

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.273 s