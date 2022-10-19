LIV tour could create its own majors, claims Saudi golf chief

Acknowledging the possibility that most LIV Golf players won't be allowed entry to the sports' top events, Saudi Golf Federation CEO Majed Al Sorour said the new circuit might create its own majors.

Sorour told the New Yorker, "For now, the majors are siding with the (PGA) Tour, and I don't know why. If the majors decide not to have our players play? I will celebrate. I will create my own majors for my players. Honestly, I think all the tours are being run by guys who don't understand business."