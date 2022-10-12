Matt Fitzpatrick out to make up ground on money list leader Rory McIlroy

Matt Fitzpatrick will bid to close the gap to Rory McIlroy at the top of the DP World Tour rankings as he defends his Andalucia Masters title at Valderrama
Matt Fitzpatrick out to make up ground on money list leader Rory McIlroy

EAGER: Matt Fitzpatrick defends his Andalucia Masters title at Valderrama this week. Pic: Adam Davy/PA

Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 16:51
Phil Casey

Matt Fitzpatrick will bid to close the gap to Rory McIlroy at the top of the DP World Tour rankings as he defends his Andalucia Masters title at Valderrama.

Fitzpatrick, who finished just 17.8 points behind winner Lee Westwood on the money list in 2020 despite winning the season finale in Dubai, is currently 998.6 points adrift of pacesetter McIlroy.

However, the US Open champion can almost halve that deficit with a successful defence at the former Ryder Cup venue, where he claimed his seventh DP World Tour title 12 months ago.

“It’s always been a goal (to win the money list),” Fitzpatrick said. “The way I look at is that you achieve that goal from playing well the whole season; it’s not something I really look at until you basically get to Dubai.

“This year me and Rory are up there so this is a chance for me to make up some ground this week.

“Unfortunately we’ve both played very well round Dubai before, so if it all came down to that it would be exciting. If I can have a good week this week and give myself a chance going into Dubai, then we’ll see.

“I’m really looking forward to it. The course is in great shape and brings back some nice memories from last year.

“Patience is important. I had 15 pars in a row (in last year’s final round), made my first birdie on 16 and then birdied 17 to give myself a cushion going into 18.

Rory McIlroy (left) leads Matt Fitzpatrick by 998 points in the DP World Tour rankings (Adam Davy/PA)

“But patience is the key, it’s about not getting frustrated by bogeys. Sometimes making a bogey is good, it could have been more. If you can limit them, a winning score round here typically isn’t low, so it’s just important to keep yourself in it.

“There are just so many things that make this a tough test. The greens are small, fairways are tight, trees everywhere, the wind is swirling. It’s just a real test of everything.”

While the tight, tree-lined Valderrama may not be every player’s favourite venue, Fitzpatrick is relishing the challenge and has made a deliberate choice to select venues which suit his game following his US Open triumph at Brookline in June.

“A lot has changed, expectations have changed, thoughts about everything have changed,” the 28-year-old from Sheffield added.

“Since the US Open, I feel like I want to play events that I want to play. I’m going to places where I want to be and enjoy being, and this is a prime example of one of those.”

More in this section

BMW PGA Championship 2022 - Day Three - Wentworth Golf Club Jon Rahm sets sights on 'perfect day' as he looks to win Spanish Open
BMW PGA Championship 2022 - Day One - Wentworth Golf Club Home favourite Jon Rahm makes strong start to Spanish Open
LIV Golf File Photo LIV Golf players will not receive world ranking points in next two events – OWGR
ValderramaPlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>HOME COMFORTS: Jon Rahm, of Spain, holds the trophy after winning the Spanish Open golf tournament. Picture: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez</p>

Jon Rahm cards final-round 62 in Madrid to secure third Spanish Open title

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.279 s