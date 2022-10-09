Jon Rahm cards final-round 62 in Madrid to secure third Spanish Open title

The 27-year-old said it was a “humbling” experience to emulate the feat of his compatriot Seve Ballesteros.
HOME COMFORTS: Jon Rahm, of Spain, holds the trophy after winning the Spanish Open golf tournament. Picture: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Sun, 09 Oct, 2022 - 15:15
Phil Casey, PA Golf Correspondent

Spain’s Jon Rahm cruised to a third Spanish Open title to match the tally of his “great hero”, Seve Ballesteros.

Rahm carded an eagle and eight birdies in a closing 62 at Club de Campo in Madrid to finish 25 under par, six shots clear of France’s Matthieu Pavon.

Ballesteros, who died in 2011, won his national open in 1981, 1985 and 1995 and Rahm had been a prohibitive favourite to emulate his compatriot, but the 2021 US Open champion fully justified that status in front of an adoring home crowd.

Asked how special the victory was, Rahm told Sky Sports: “You might need to ask me in a few days because I take quite a while to process these things.

“It was the goal coming in; Seve is a great hero of mine and to do something he took his whole career to do in just a few years is quite humbling, I’m not going to lie.

“I understand it might not be the strongest field I play all year but sometimes these can be the hardest to win. I’m at home, I’m supposed to win, everybody is betting on me to win and to come out and play a Sunday like I just did is hard to describe.

“It’s my lowest score out here, it was pretty much a perfect week. The only thing that would make it better is if my wife and kids were here but I have a lot of family here that I don’t see throughout the year to celebrate with.

“It’s emotional. Going up the 18th hole I knew what was about to happen and to get it done like that, I can’t describe it.”

Paul Dunne was the best of the Irish on five under in a three-way tie for 47th place.

Rahm’s win will take the 27-year-old from sixth to fifth in the world rankings.

