Jordan Spieth: USA can break Ryder Cup hoodoo on European soil

Four-time Ryder Cup veteran Jordan Spieth believes the United States will head to Rome confident of a first win on foreign soil in 30 years
Jordan Spieth: USA can break Ryder Cup hoodoo on European soil

CONFIDENT: Jordan Spieth believes the United States will head to Rome confident of a first win on foreign soil in 30 years. Pic: PA

Mon, 26 Sep, 2022 - 22:42
Carl Markham

Four-time Ryder Cup veteran Jordan Spieth believes the United States will head to Rome confident of a first win on foreign soil in 30 years.

The Americans have not been victorious in Europe since Tom Watson captained his side to a 15-13 success at The Belfry in 1993 but are likely to arrive at the Marco Simeone Golf and Country Club next September as favourites.

Having inflicted a record 19-9 defeat on Europe a year ago, a USA team won a ninth successive Presidents Cup against the International team on Sunday with seven players who featured at Whistling Straits. Even the loss of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau from their last Ryder Cup side due to their ties to LIV Golf barely weakened the USA as debutant Max Homa scored four points from four matches.

Davis Love III’s team boasted five of the world’s top-10 and 11 of the top-20 and that is why Spieth thinks they can win in Italy after six straight defeats on European soil.

“It’s a tall task to ask, going over there. I’ve played in a couple of away games now and they’re very different,” said the 29-year-old after winning his first singles match at a team event at the eighth attempt. “But I’d take this team over there against anybody in the world.

“Winning at home is special in its own way, and there’s nothing that beats it, but going over there on the road and winning would be incredibly special and I really hope I’m a part of the team.

“I’m very confident in our ability to go over and win. You could tell me the last time it happened over there but nobody here has any scar tissue. Everybody on this panel would embrace what that looks like next year.”

More in this section

Leona Maguire 23/9/2022 Leona Maguire shoots sizzling 65 to close within two of leader at Irish Open
KPMG Women's Irish Open Golf Championship - Day 4 'Tremendous success' - Maguire charge falls short but Cavan star full of praise Women's Irish Open 
Leona Maguire 23/9/2022 Leaders steal a march on Maguire as dark clouds follow home hope
<p>WHITE SMOKE: Xander Schauffele celebrates the US team's Presidents Cup success with Jordan Spieth at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. </p>

Spieth goes 5-0 as Americans rule Presidents Cup again

READ NOW

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.275 s