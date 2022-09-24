Leona Maguire shoots sizzling 65 to close within two of leader at Irish Open

Having struggled in Friday’s second round, a long-range birdie on the par-four 12th sparked Maguire into life on Saturday
ON THE CHARGE: Leona Maguire was especially happy to reward the encouragement of her supporters on Saturday. Picture: Inpho/Laszlo Geczo

Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 20:56
Cian Locke

Four birdies and an eagle in the last seven holes saw Leona Maguire surge into contention on day three of the KPMG Irish Women's Open at Dromoland Castle.

A round of 65 saw Maguire move to within two shots of leader Anne Van Dam of The Netherlands entering the final 18 holes on Sunday.

Having struggled in Friday’s second round, a long-range birdie on the par-four 12th sparked Maguire into life. She made tap-in birdies on the 14th and 15th followed by putts on the 16th and 18th greens – one for eagle and the other for birdie.

Asa consequence, Maguire goes into the final day looking to become not only the first ever Irish winner of the Irish Women’s Open, but also a first ever Irish winner on the Ladies European Tour.

"I didn't get off the best of starts again today but a nice par save on 8 and a birdie on 9 gave me some good momentum heading into the back nine,” the Cavan woman reflected in an interview with RTÉ.

"I think that chip in on 12 was the first bit of luck I had gotten all week.

"It kind of changed everything and I had some nice birdies then coming in. That eagle on 16 was obviously a bonus.

"I'll try and play as well as I possibly can tomorrow and whatever happens, it has been a fantastic week."

Maguire was especially happy to reward the encouragement of her supporters.

"The crowds were phenomenal, especially on the back nine, and I suppose I wanted to give them something to cheer about.” 

Third round scores and totals in the Ladies European Tour KPMG Women's Irish Open at Dromoland Castle 

205: Anne van Dam (Ned) 67 68 70 

206: Ursula Wikstroem (Fin) 69 66 71, Carmen Alonso (Spa) 69 65 72, Annabel Dimmock 66 72 68, Jessica Karlsson (Swe) 71 68 67, Nicole Broch Estrup (Den) 70 66 70, Moa Folke (Swe) 70 62 74 

207: Christine Wolf (Aut) 67 69 71, Felicity Johnson 71 66 70, Leona Maguire 67 75 65, Sarah Schober (Aut) 70 67 70, Klara Spilkova (Cze) 66 68 73, Smilla Soenderby (Den) 69 65 73 

208: Gabriella Cowley 67 73 68, Chloe Williams 67 71 70 

210: Linn Grant (Swe) 71 67 72, Meghan MacLaren 70 72 68, Pia Babnik (Slo) 70 72 68, Leonie Harm (Ger) 70 69 71, Johanna Gustavsson (Swe) 68 71 71, Luna Sobron (Spa) 71 71 68, Rosie Davies 70 69 71, Nobuhle Dlamini Eswatini 73 67 70, Lisa Pettersson (Swe) 71 67 72 

211: Olivia Cowan (Ger) 68 70 73, Maria Hernandez (Spa) 73 67 71, Becky Brewerton 71 69 71, Laura Beveridge 69 71 71, Elin Arvidsson (Swe) 67 70 74 

212: Nicole Garcia (Rsa) 68 72 72, Elizabeth Young 71 70 71, Casandra Alexander (Rsa) 70 69 73, Cara Gainer 68 72 72, Alexandra Swayne U.S. (Ivb) 65 75 72, Vani Kapoor (Ind) 72 70 70 

213: Ana Pelaez (Spa) 70 71 72, Magdalena Simmermacher (Arg) 71 72 70, Caroline Hedwall (Swe) 71 71 71, Lina Boqvist (Swe) 65 72 76, Sophie Witt (Ger) 72 71 70, Madelene Stavnar (Nor) 74 69 70, Mim Sangkapong (Tha) 68 72 73, Helen Kreuzer (Ger) 72 70 71 

214: Tiia Koivisto (Fin) 70 73 71, Manon de Roey (Bel) 74 68 72, Camille Chevalier (Fra) 70 72 72, Linda Osala (Fin) 70 69 75 

215: Tvesa Malik (Ind) 73 69 73, Becky Morgan 71 72 72, Hannah Burke 70 71 74, Anne-Lise Caudal (Fra) 66 72 77, Mireia Prat (Spa) 71 72 72 

216: Agathe Sauzon (Fra) 71 70 75, Karoline Lund (Nor) 70 69 77, Virginia Elena Carta (Ita) 72 71 73 

217: Noora Komulainen (Fin) 72 70 75, Michele Thomson 67 76 74, Marta Martin (Spa) 69 73 75 

218: Lucie Malchirand (Fra) 73 68 77, Sofie Bringner (Swe) 69 70 79, Tereza Melecka (Cze) 71 71 76

