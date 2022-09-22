Moreno's incredible ace lights up Dromoland as local contenders get going 

Marina Joyce Moreno’s hole in one provided one of the highlights on day one for Irish fans at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open yesterday.

The Spain-based golfer with an Irish father, plays out of Llavaneras near Barcelona and was one of two teenagers flying the flag for Ireland at their national open alongside fellow Irish junior international Olivia Costello as part of an eight-strong home contingent, six of them amatuers, in Co. Clare as the event returned to the Ladies European Tour schedule for the first time in a decade.