Moreno's incredible ace lights up Dromoland as local contenders get going 

The Spain-based golfer with an Irish father was one of two teenagers flying the flag for Ireland at their national open
Ace in the hole: Marina Joyce Moreno of Northern Ireland watches her drive at the first tee box during round one of the KPMG Women's Irish Open Golf Championship at Dromoland Castle in Clare. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 20:08
Simon Lewis

Marina Joyce Moreno’s hole in one provided one of the highlights on day one for Irish fans at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open yesterday.

The Spain-based golfer with an Irish father, plays out of Llavaneras near Barcelona and was one of two teenagers flying the flag for Ireland at their national open alongside fellow Irish junior international Olivia Costello as part of an eight-strong home contingent, six of them amatuers, in Co. Clare as the event returned to the Ladies European Tour schedule for the first time in a decade.

While LPGA Tour winner Leona Maguire is understandably front and centre as Ireland’s first world-class female golfer, Dromoland’s own Aideen Walsh, a schoolteacher, excelled with a one-under par 71 that outscored established LET playing partners Caroline Hedwall and Manon De Roey. But it was the 16-year-old’s ace, with a six iron from 161 yards, which was very much up there as a moment to savour from the opening round.

“I saw it flying right on line and landed three metres before the flag and disappeared,” Moreno said following her two-over 74. “Anthony my caddie went mad and I thought - a hole in one! It was my first hole in a one in a big tournament. I have had one at home at Llavaneras playing with my sister.” 

Moreno was satisfied with her day’s work in general, adding: “I was very nervous at the start but I just tried to play my golf and it went well. I had a nice finish and hit a wedge to one metre at my final hole, the ninth.” 

Clandeboye’s Rebekah Gardner will start her second round at the same mark as Moreno on two over par with Hermitage’s Kate Lanigan a shot further back. Katie Poots, from Belfast and playing out of Knock and Royal County Down, carded a five-over 77 while Roscommon high-school student Olivia Costello posted a seven-over 79 with rookie pro Victoria Craig, an LET Access Tour player from Bangor, is on eight over.

<p> Watch towers: Leona Maguire pictured playing the 11th hole on her opening round of the KPMG Women's Irish Open in Dromoland Castle Golf Club, Newmarket On Fergus, Clare today. Pic. Brian Arthur</p>

